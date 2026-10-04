How to watch Rams vs Eagles: FREE live streams for NFL 2026 Week 4 game

The Rams vs Eagles is a potential NFC Championship Game preview with a difference. The Week 4 clash pits two of the preseason favorites — and arguably last weekend's two biggest losers — against each other in a high-powered early-season showdown that isn't shaping up the way many of us had expected.

Here's how you can watch Rams vs Eagles live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Sean McVay's men are 1-2 for the 2026 NFL season, and playing as if they're still jet-lagged from that disastrous trip to Melbourne. They blew a 16-0 halftime lead to the Broncos last weekend, during which Matthew Stafford threw two costly interceptions, setting an unwanted record in the process. The 38-year-old has now registered more pick-sixes (33) than anyone in NFL history.

However, the Eagles then went one worse. They suffered a humiliating 27-7 defeat by the Bears, who were having to field their third-string quarterback Case Keenum, whose last competitive action came in December 2023. Jalen Hurts was predictable, Saquon Barkley was a non-factor after the break, and the Philly defense has just three sacks this season and is yet to register a single turnover.

On a more positive Eagles note, they've had the beating of the Rams for some time, winning 10 of their past 11 meetings, including four straight. This showdown is also likely to come too soon for the Rams' hobbled superstar trio of Puka Nacua, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Rams vs Eagles from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Rams vs Eagles live streams for FREE

While there are no free Rams vs Eagles streams to take advantage of as such, you can still tune in without charge by taking advantage of a free trial.

In the U.S., for instance, FOX is available through OTT cable alternatives like Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV — all three of which offer a free try-before-you-buy taster to new subscribers. The game is also being shown on FOX One, which comes with a 3-day free trial.

A 7-day Kayo Sports free trial will also let you watch the Rams vs Eagles game Down Under.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL Week 4 game like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unblock that Rams vs Eagles coverage. Details below...

Watch Rams vs Eagles from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Rams vs Eagles game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view the U.K. coverage, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the Rams vs Eagles as normal.

How to watch Rams vs Eagles live streams in the U.S.

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The Rams vs Eagles is being televised by FOX nationwide in the U.S., so you may already have the means to watch the Week 4 clash via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV. Sling includes FOX on its $45.99/month Blue plan

Streaming access is also available through the network's FOX One app, which costs $19.99/month or $99.99/year after a 3-day FREE trial. Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord-cutters, all three of which carry a free trial for new users.

And then there's NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, which is providing Rams vs Eagles streams for out-of-market NFL fans. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Away on vacation or business? You need a VPN to tap into your chosen stream. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Rams vs Eagles live streams in the U.K.

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American football fans in the U.K. have two options to watch this Sunday evening game — and both require a paid subscription.

The NFL Game Pass on DAZN live streams every fixture (apart from London games). A subscription usually starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year, or £179.99 if you pay upfront. There's a deal on now, though, to pay £89 for the rest of the season.

The Week 4 game is also being shown on the Sky Sports NFL and Football channels. Sports packages start from £22/month if you're an existing Sky customer — to sign up anew, check out Sky's TV deals and packages.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, consider a Now Sports Membership instead. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Rams vs Eagles live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Rams vs Eagles along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also available on CTV, which is available with a TV antenna or via cable. You can also watch with a paid subscription to Crave.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch tune in with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Rams vs Eagles live streams in Australia

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The Rams vs Eagles game is going out on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports (free 7-day trial) and Disney Plus.

It's also available to stream on DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which is providing comprehensive coverage of the rest of the season, plus access to RedZone. A subscription starts at AU$34.99/month if you commit to a year. There's a special offer now, though, to get the rest of the season for just AU$149 if you pay upfront.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the Rams vs Eagles head-to-head record? The Rams and Eagles have met 47 times previously. Los Angeles won 20, Philadelphia 26, and one game ended all-square.

Where is Rams vs Eagles taking place? The Rams vs Eagles game is being held at the 67,594-capacity Lincoln Financial Field.

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