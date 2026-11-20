7 Black Friday phone accessories I'd actually buy: PopSockets, MagSafe chargers and more from $8
These accessory deals can't be missed
The best Black Friday phone deals can save you hundreds of dollars on a brand new handset, but they're not the only deals available right now. There are plenty of phone accessories that are being discounted too, but choosing between them can be quite tricky.
Lucky for you, I've spent a lot of time using different phone accessories, and know how to spot a good deal when they appear. I've already spotted a bunch of deals on things I already own, but there are also a bunch of enticing deals for things I know I'm going to need — and I'm passing on the best ones to you.
Here are the seven best Black Friday phone accessory deals I'd buy right now.
Screen protectors used to be the bane of my existence until they started selling kits for easy application. Now, the only time I mess up applying a screen protector is when I didn't clean the screen properly.
There are a lot of applicators out there, but I like this style from Tocol. Place the applicator on your phone before pulling the strip to expose the adhesive on the back of the screen protector. Press it down, and you can sit back and watch the air bubbles disappear.
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Energizer is good for more than just batteries, and this wireless charging stand is crazy cheap for Black Friday. The 15W stand is capable of charging your phone, earbuds and an Apple Watch, with folding mechanisms that let it take up less space when you're not using it. Best Buy are also giving away three months of Apple Music and a month of Apple TV with every purchase.
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Remember when any charger faster than 10W used to be enormous? That's no longer the case, and Anker's 45W Nano charger is easily one of my favorite compact options. Not only is it small and portable, the metal prongs fold into the charging brick for even better portability. Plus there's a boost mode that allows up to 65W charging speeds for limited periods.
Anker also sells a 47W variant with two USB-C ports, which is currently on sale for $18 and a $25 version that features a mini screen displaying your recharge progress.
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Energizer also sells a magnetic power bank, which clips onto the back of compatible phones with MagSafe and other compatible connectors. Speed is limited to 15W for wireless charging and 18W wired charging — if you even use it for that. A 5,000 mAh version is also available for $12, with a slightly thinner design.
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The Popsocket is the one phone accessory I wouldn't ever live without, and the MagSafe-compatible version is easily the most convenient. Not only does it give you a secure grip, which doubles as a phone stand, its easy to remove and replace.
That way you can swap it out for other MagSafe accessories when needed, or mix up the design whenever your mood strikes.
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I know the pitfalls of not using a phone case all too well, and would encourage everyone to protect their phone with one. But which one do you buy? I've always been partial to Otterbox cases, on account of how much effort goes into protecting your phone.
In fact, my dad once claimed that an Otterbox kept his iPhone safe the time he foolishly decided to reverse his car over it. I don't know whether he was exaggerating or not, but it's stuck in my head ever since.
The downside is that Otterbox cases are expensive, but with $21 off that price feels a lot more reasonable.
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One of the things I hate about travelling is not having all the comforts at home available. Which is especially awkward when it comes to charging my devices. Thankfully, Belkin's folding wireless charger folds up in a way that's well suited to travel.
The Qi2.2 magnetic charger supports 25W wireless charging speeds, and includes a fold-out Apple Watch charger for extra convenience. It comes with built-in cooling, while also being bundled with a suitable 45W charging brick and USB-C cable, which doesn't always happen.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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