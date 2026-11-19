There’s plenty to watch across the major streaming services this week, but some movies and shows won’t be sticking around for much longer. From Netflix and Prime Video to Hulu and HBO Max, several titles are preparing to leave their respective platforms over the next few days.

That means it’s time to check your watchlist and see if there’s anything you’ve been putting off. I’ve rounded up 40 movies and shows worth catching before they disappear, including a few hidden gems, familiar favorites and titles you might have missed the first time around.

Whether you’re after a gripping horror flick, a compelling crime film, or something a little more romantic, there’s plenty to choose from. So, if any of these have been sitting on your watchlist, now might be the time to watch before they’re gone.

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Top picks to stream before they leave

‘Ambulance’ (2022) (Netflix)

Ambulance - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller movie

What it's about: "Ambulance" is worth a look if you're in the mood for a high-octane action thriller. When struggling veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) joins his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal) in a $32 million bank heist, their getaway quickly goes sideways. The brothers hijack an ambulance carrying an injured police officer and an EMT (Eiza González), sparking a chaotic, high-speed chase through Los Angeles.

Why you should watch it: Michael Bay knows how to deliver a chaotic action thriller, and "Ambulance" is a great example of that. The film is packed with spectacular car chases, explosive set pieces and plenty of intense moments, with Jake Gyllenhaal clearly having a blast in his wonderfully unhinged role. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González also make a strong central trio, adding plenty of personality to the increasingly chaotic story.

Watch "Ambulance" on Netflix until Nov. 23

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‘September 5’ (2024) (Prime Video)

SEPTEMBER 5 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dramatic thriller movie

What it's about: Set during the 1972 Munich Olympics, "September 5" follows an American ABC Sports broadcasting team whose coverage takes an unexpected turn when Israeli athletes are taken hostage by terrorists. With the world watching, ambitious young producer Geoff Mason (John Magaro) finds himself leading the live news coverage alongside TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). As conflicting reports emerge and time runs out, the team faces difficult decisions with lives hanging in the balance.

Why you should watch it: "September 5" is a fantastic choice if you enjoy tense dramas built around real-life events. The newsroom setting gives the historical thriller a real sense of urgency, with John Magaro delivering a particularly strong performance as the story unfolds. I also loved the attention to detail in its recreation of 1970s broadcasting, while the brisk pacing keeps the tension high throughout. Fans of journalism dramas like "Spotlight" and "All the President's Men" should definitely add this one to their watchlist.

Watch "September 5" on Prime Video until Nov. 24

‘Pressure’ (2026) (Peacock)

PRESSURE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters May 29 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War drama movie

What it's about: Set in the tense 72 hours before D-Day, this historical war drama follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser) and meteorologist James Stagg (Andrew Scott) as they face a potentially history-changing decision. With dangerous storms threatening the Allied invasion of Normandy, Stagg must convince military leaders that launching the operation could be disastrous. But delaying it risks giving German forces time to uncover their plans, putting millions of lives at stake.

Why you should watch it: "Pressure" is a really gripping watch, especially if you enjoy WWII dramas based on true events. Andrew Scott is excellent, and Brendan Fraser makes a strong impression as Eisenhower. It takes a different approach to the war, focusing on the difficult decisions behind the scenes rather than constant battlefield action. There's still plenty of tension to keep you hooked, and the strong performances make it well worth watching.

Watch "Pressure" on Peacock until Nov. 23

Everything leaving streaming this week

Here’s all the movies and shows leaving streaming this week, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

November 20

"The Resident" (seasons 1-6)

"Cleaner" (2007)

November 21

"The Last Word" (2017)

November 22

"Ludo" (2015)

November 23

"Fugitiva" (2023)

"Ambulance" (2022)

November 24

"Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing" (2020)

"Frybread Face and Me" (2023)

"A Very Merry Beauty Salon" (2024)

"Dragons: Rescue Riders" (seasons 1-2)

"Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked" (2022)

November 25

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: Limited Series"

"The Lost Patient" (2016)

"The Tiny Chef Show" (season 1)

PRIME VIDEO

November 21

"Swan Song" (2021)

"Karakuri Circus" (episode 7)

November 24

"September 5" (2024)

"Amazon Music Live: Fuerza Regida" (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

November 20

"Quantum of Solace" (2008)

HBO MAX

November 23

"Flight Risk" (2025)

HULU

November 20

"The Roses" (2025)

November 21

"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" (2017)

November 23

"Breaking" (2022)

November 25

"Christmas at the Drive-In" (2022)

"How to Please a Woman" (2022)

"Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme" (2024)

PEACOCK

November 20

"The Murder at Road Hill House" (2011)

"The Ties That Bind" (2014)

"Beyond the Pale" (2014)

"The Murder in Angel Lane" (2013)

"Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" (2019)

"New Blood" (2016)

"Our Mutual Friend" (1998)

"Jane Eyre" (1983)

"'Allo 'Allo!" (1984)

"Daniel Deronda" (2002)

"Famalam" (2018)

"Blackadder" (1983)

"Pride and Prejudice" (1980)

"A Bit of Fry & Laurie" (1989)

"Him & Her" (2010)

"The Kettering Incident" (2016)

"Servants" (2003)

"Three Girls" (2017)

"Aristocrats" (1999)

"The Tenant of Wildfell Hall" (1996)

"Mansfield Park" (1983)

"Silk" (2011)

"Lark Rise to Candleford" (2008)

"The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries" (1993)

"Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" (2019)

November 22

"Scene of the Crime" (1970)

November 23

"Pressure" (2026)

November 24

"Borderlands" (2024)

TUBI

November 21

"Ong-Bak" (2003)

"Ong Bak 2" (2008)

November 23

"Bandit" (2022)

November 24

"House of Pleasures" (2011)

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