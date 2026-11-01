The Chiefs' first defeat of the NFL 2026 campaign exposed a glaring issue: shut down Kenneth Walker, and you shut down the KC offense. The Broncos, however, have struggled to stop the run all season. They've allowed 133.3 yards on the ground per game — the fifth-worst numbers in the league.

Here's how you can watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Chiefs vs Broncos live streams: TV schedule, dates The Chiefs vs Broncos game take place on Sunday, November 1.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — 5 (U.K.)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish with 83% off

How quickly things can change. Just a fortnight ago, the Chiefs were Super Bowl contenders. All it took was one defeat to lay bare some serious flaws. It wasn't just that Walker was held to 36 yards, it's that news of Patrick Mahomes' renaissance may have been premature. He's not managed a 20-yard pass downfield since Week 4, he didn't reach the red zone at all against the Seahawks, and he threw an interception to boot.

Bo Nix, on the other hand, is coming off his best game of the season by far, albeir against the hapless Cardinals. Denver's under-fire signall-caller went off for two touchdowns, including one at the end of a lung-bursting 62-yard run. The defense, for a chance, came up big too with 12 quarterback hits and three sacks, to offer hope that things might be slotting together for the Broncos.

They've now won three in a row — a fourth would see them leapfrog the Chiefs to top AFC West. Denver have also won four of their past six meetings with KC, including each of their three most recent showdowns at Empower Field at Mile High.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Chiefs vs Broncos from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams for FREE

The Chiefs vs Broncos game is free-to-air in the UK and Ireland.

▶︎ Channel 5 in the U.K., with live streaming available via 5

▶︎ Virgin Media Three in Ireland, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play

Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock that free Chiefs vs Broncos coverage. Details below...

Watch Chiefs vs Broncos from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Chiefs vs Broncos game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Play or another streaming service and watch Chiefs vs Broncos for free.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in the U.S.

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The Chiefs vs Broncos is being televised by CBS nationwide in the U.S., so you may already have the means to watch the Week 8 clash via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, all three of which carry a free trial for new users.

Streaming access is also available through the network's Paramount+ app, which starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

Don't forget NFL Plus either, the NFL's own streaming service, which is providing Chiefs vs Broncos streams to out-of-market NFL fans. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Outside the United States? You need a VPN to tap into your chosen stream. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., Chiefs vs Broncos is free-to-air on Channel 5, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

The Vikings vs Lions is also being shown on the free platform this weekend.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Chiefs vs Broncos along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch Kansas City vs Denver with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in Australia

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The Chiefs vs Broncos game is going out on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports (free 7-day trial) and Disney Plus.

It's also available to stream on DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which is providing comprehensive coverage of the rest of the season, plus access to RedZone. A subscription starts at AU$34.99/month if you commit to a year or AU$134.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the Chiefs vs Broncos head-to-head record? The Chiefs and Broncos have met 133 times previously. Kansas City won 74 of those games, and Denver 59.

Where is Chiefs vs Broncos taking place? The Chiefs vs Broncos game is being held at the 76,125-capacity Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

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