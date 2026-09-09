How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks: FREE live streams of NFL Kickoff Game 2026

The 2026 NFL season starts here! And if you're feeling a spooky sense of déjà vu, that's because the new regular season is kicking off in exactly the same way as the playoffs finished... with the Seattle Seahawks going head-to-head with the New England Patriots.

Here's how you can watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Patriots vs Seahawks live stream: TV channels, dates Patriots vs Seahawks live streams take place on Wednesday, September 9

► Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Thu.) / 10:20 a.m AEST (Thu.)

• FREE STREAMS — TVNZ Plus (NZ)

• U.S. — NBC via Sling TV / Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish: 83% off

It was, of course, Mike Macdonald, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks that prevailed that February night in Santa Clara, winning all four quarters to take the Vince Lombardi trophy back up the west coast for only the second time in franchise history. Now they start their campaign to go two-in-a-row in the familiar setting of Lumen Field. If you're somebody who pays stock to Preseason results, then you'll note that Seattle failed to win a single one of the three. But Macdonald is more likely to be perturbed by the loss of two safety options — Ty Okada and Bud Clark — to injuries.

New England are now nearly a decade without a championship ring, having not won a Super Bowl since 2018 and the Brady-Belichick era. But going 14-3 last year felt like a massive push in the right direction for the Pats. Drake Maye clearly has what it takes to helm a team that can go all the way, and he's backed to the hilt by an offensive roster that includes the likes of A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Can Mike Vrabel build a new dominant dynasty in Foxborough?

All eyes will be on the opening game of the season as we'll get an early impression of how these teams are lining up, with one immediately adding an L to their record. See how to watch the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks 2026 NFL Kickoff Game online and on TV — including free streaming options.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks on Sling The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game is being shown on local NBC channels in the U.S. which means that live coverage will be carried in selected cities by Sling TV. You'll need either its Sling Select ($20/month) or more comprehensive Sling Blue ($46/month) plan — both also carry the NFL Network.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams for FREE

The Patriots vs Seahawks Kickoff Game is free to watch on TV and online in New Zealand.

In New Zealand, it's being televised on the free-to-air Duke channel, meaning you can also stream the game live on the TVNZ+ platform and app.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Seahawks for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Patriots vs Seahawks from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Patriots vs Seahawks?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view New Zealand's service, you'd select New Zealand from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ+ or another streaming service and watch Patriots vs Seahawks for free.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2026 Kickoff Game is being broadcast by NBC nationwide in the U.S.

All NBC games this season will be simulcast on the Peacock streaming service with its Premium plans (from $12.99/month or $129.99/year). However, you can get 30 days of Peacock for just $1 by signing up to Walmart Plus.

Not got cable or an antenna? Sling TV is one of the best cable TV alternatives that carries NBC in a number of cities across the country (check here to see whether yours is covered). You'll need either a Sling Select or Blue plan, which cost $29.99/month and $54.99/month respectively.

Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord cutters, all three of which carry a free trial for new users.

And then there's NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, which will provide Patriots vs Seahawks streams for NFL fans out of market. Plans start at $6.99/month.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans in the U.K. gave two options to watch — and both require a paid subscription.

The NFL Game Pass on DAZN live streams every fixture (apart from London games). A subscription starts at £18.99/month when committing to a year, or £179.99 if you pay upfront.

Sky Sports will also air the 2026 Kickoff Game on its Main Event and Action channels. Packages start from £22/month if you're an existing Sky customer or £35/month if not.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Patriots vs Seahawks game will be shown on the free-to-air CTV, as well as TSN and RDS.

To watch that free CTV coverage online, you can stream through the Crave platform. You'll need your TV provider details to do so, however.

Every NFL game is also shown on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can watch Patriots vs Seahawks with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Patriots vs Seahawks live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Kickoff Game between Patriots and Seahawks will go out on ESPN via Foxtel, meaning that there are also options to stream through Kayo Sports and Disney Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

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