How to watch MLB Playoffs 2024 — live stream, TV channels, schedule

The LA Dodgers are shaping up as the team to beat in the 2024 MLB Playoffs, after posting the best record in the league thanks to Shohei Ohtani's two-way brilliance, while Aaron Judge and Juan Soto carried the New York Yankees back into the big-time a year after missing out altogether.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch MLB Playoffs 2024 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Yet again, the Commissioner's Trophy will change hands this postseason, as the Rangers failed to make the MLB Playoffs as reigning World Series champions. The 2000 Yankees were the last team to retain the title.

Amid all of the records, let it not be forgotten that this will be Ohtani's first ever taste of MLB postseason baseball, as he was never quite able to drag the Angels over the line. NL East champions the Philadelphia Phillies, however, are an ominous presence, having racked up 95 wins this season – second only to the Dodgers.

As usual, there are four rounds in total, beginning with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Then it's the best-of-five Division Series, the best-of-seven League Championship Series and the best-of-seven World Series.

Here's everything you need to know to watch MLB Playoffs 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

Can I watch the MLB Playoffs for free? The MLB post-season kicks off with two huge AL Wild Card games on October 1: the big-hitting Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers followed by Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals. Both games are FREE to watch in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to watch iPlayer from anywhere. Details below.

Watch MLB Playoffs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the baseball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the MLB Playoffs live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch MLB Playoffs in the U.S.

In the U.S., the 2024 MLB Playoffs are being shown on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3 and TBS/TruTV. The World Series will be exclusively on Fox.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes all of the channels you need to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs in its combined Orange & Blue plan, which costs $60/month but your first month is half-price.

Alternatively, you can get Fox, FS1, ABC, TruTV and TBS on Sling Blue, and ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and TBS on Sling Orange. Prices start at $40/month but, again, you'll get 50% off your first month.

You can get Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC, TBS and TruTV on the Sling TV Orange & Blue package. The plan also includes NBC, USA Network and NFL Network. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

An even cheaper option for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is being included for free for a limited time.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to all the MLB Playoffs games on TBS and TruTV. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 20% off if you pay for a whole year upfront.

How to watch MLB Playoffs in the U.K.

Select games will be live streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport:

– Tuesday, 1 October: 2x Wildcard Series games (Astros vs Tigers; Orioles vs Royals)

– Saturday, 5 October: 2x Division Series games (TBA)

However, the bulk of the MLB rights belong to TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an MLB Playoffs live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch MLB Playoffs in Canada

The 2024 MLB Playoffs are being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports, both on Sportsnet and Sportsnet Plus. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an MLB Playoffs live stream by using a quality VPN.

Watch MLB Playoffs 2024 in Australia

Aussies will find MLB Playoffs live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the MLB Playoffs, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

MLB Playoffs games and TV schedule

(All times ET)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, October 1

2:32 p.m. – Game 1: Astros vs Tigers | ABC & ESPN3 ( FREE on iPlayer )

) 4:08 p.m. – Game 1: Orioles vs Royals | ESPN2 ( FREE on iPlayer )

) 5:32 p.m. – Game 1: Brewers vs Mets or Diamondbacks | ESPN

8:38 p.m. – Game 1: Padres vs Braves or Mets | ESPN

Wednesday, October 2

2:32 p.m. – Game 2: Astros vs Tigers | ABC & ESPN3

4:38 p.m. – Game 2: Orioles vs Royals | ESPN

7:38 p.m. – Game 2: Brewers vs Mets or Diamondbacks | ESPN

8:38 p.m. – Game 2: Padres vs Braves or Mets | ESPN2

Thursday, October 3

2:32 p.m. – Game 3*: Astros vs Tigers | ABC & ESPN3

4:08 p.m. – Game 3*: Orioles vs Royals | ESPN

7:08 p.m. – Game 3*: Padres vs Braves or Mets | ESPN

8:38 p.m. – Game 3*: Brewers vs Mets or Diamondbacks | ESPN2

Division Series

Saturday, October 5

Game 1: Yankees vs Orioles or Royals | TBS & TruTV

Game 1: Guardians vs Astros or Tigers | TBS & TruTV

Game 1: Dodgers vs Padres or No. 5 seed | Fox/FS1

Game 1: Phillies vs Brewers or No. 6 seed | Fox/FS1

Sunday, October 6

Game 2: Dodgers vs Padres or No. 5 seed | Fox/FS1

Game 2: Phillies vs Brewers or No. 6 seed | Fox/FS1

Monday, October 7

Game 2: Yankees vs Orioles or Royals | TBS & TruTV

Game 2: Guardians vs Astros or Tigers | TBS & TruTV

Tuesday, October 8

Game 3: Padres or No. 5 seed vs Dodgers | Fox/FS1

Game 3: Brewers or No. 6 seed vs Phillies | Fox/FS1

Wednesday, October 9

Game 3: Orioles or Royals vs Yankees | TBS & TruTV

Game 3: Astros or Tigers vs Guardians | TBS & TruTV

Game 4*: Padres or No. 5 seed vs Dodgers | Fox/FS1

Game 4*: Brewers or No. 6 seed vs Phillies | Fox/FS1

Thursday, October 10

Game 4*: Orioles or Royals vs Yankees | TBS & TruTV

Game 4*: Astros or Tigers vs Guardians | TBS & TruTV

Friday, October 11

Game 5*: Dodgers vs Padres or No. 5 seed | Fox/FS1

Game 5*: Phillies vs Brewers or No. 6 seed | Fox/FS1

Saturday, October 12

Game 5*: Yankees vs Orioles or Royals | TBS & TruTV

Game 5*: Guardians vs Astros or Tigers | TBS & TruTV

League Championship Series

Sunday, October 13

Game 1: NLCS | Fox/FS1

Monday, October 14

Game 1: ALCS | TBS & TruTV

Game 2: NLCS | Fox/FS1

Tuesday, October 15

Game 2: ALCS | TBS & TruTV

Wednesday, October 16

Game 3: NLCS | Fox/FS1

Thursday, October 17

Game 3: ALCS | TBS & TruTV

Game 4: NLCS | Fox/FS1

Friday, October 18

Game 4: ALCS | TBS & TruTV

Game 5*: NLCS | Fox/FS1

Saturday, October 19

Game 5*: ALCS | TBS & TruTV

Sunday, October 20

Game 6*: NLCS | Fox/FS1

Monday, October 21

Game 6*: ALCS | TBS & TruTV

Game 7*: NLCS | Fox/FS1

Tuesday, October 22

Game 7*: ALCS | TBS & TruTV

World Series

Starts on Tuesday, October 22 (if both the National League and American League Championship Series finish by Saturday, October 19), or on Friday, October 25.