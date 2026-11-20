How is it almost Thanksgiving already?! We're barreling toward the holiday season and the days are getting shorter by the minute. Honestly, that's all the more reason to hunker down with some quality screen time. This week's best new movies and shows to watch this weekend bring a little bit of everything, from a juicy crypto scandal and the return of a beloved teen demigod to a final descent into wilderness horror. There are also mythological monsters, holiday romance and a big-screen sports biopic for good measure.

As Tom's Guide's streaming editor, I've rounded up and ranked this week's biggest releases to help you separate the must-sees from the maybes. A buzzy new drama takes us along for the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, a hit supernatural thriller enters its final season, and a certain son of Poseidon is back for another adventure. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's epic Homeric odyssey finally arrives on streaming, a pair of holiday sweethearts find their Christmas magic, and Nicolas Cage gets into the game as NFL legend John Madden.

So before Thanksgiving takes over your calendar (and your kitchen), settle in, grab a cozy blanket and give yourself permission to ignore your to-do list. Here's what to watch this weekend, ranked by must-watch factor.

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1. ‘The Odyssey’ (digital)

The Odyssey | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Epic action fantasy

Runtime: 2 hrs 52 min

What it's about: Christopher Nolan takes on Homer’s legendary epic, following Odysseus (Matt Damon) on a perilous, monster-filled journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters cyclops, sirens and mythical beings while trying to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

Why you should watch: Nolan knows how to make an event movie. His first-ever film shot entirely on IMAX cameras boasts a ridiculously stacked cast, including Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. It's been a four-month wait for streaming, and now you can experience the spectacle from your couch — though you might find yourself wishing you had a 70mm IMAX setup in the living room.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

2. ‘Yellowjackets’ season 4 (Paramount+)

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Thriller drama

Available now: Episode 1 (about 60 min)

What it's about: The fourth and final season brings the survivors one step closer to the end of their wilderness nightmare. In 1996, rescue is finally within reach, but getting home could mean having their darkest secrets exposed. Meanwhile, 25 years later, the adult survivors face another unwelcome blast from the past when an old flame returns with a hidden agenda.

Why you should watch: It's the beginning of the end for TV's most dysfunctional soccer team, and there's still plenty of blood, bad decisions and psychological baggage to unpack. With Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress leading the present-day story, "Yellowjackets" has one last chance to stick the landing. Let's hope it doesn't eat itself alive.

Where to watch: Paramount+

3. ‘The Altruists’ (Netflix)

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True-crime drama

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 55 min each)

What it's about: Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle star as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto world's former power couple who took the phrase "couple goals" in a very dark direction. This limited series charts the rise and spectacular collapse of FTX, as two ambitious young idealists turn their world-changing dreams into an $8 billion financial scandal.

Why you should watch: You may remember the headlines, but this limited series promises to get up close and personal with the people behind the crypto catastrophe. Expect ambition, messy romance and enough shady maneuvering to make your own financial regrets look downright responsible.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 (Disney+)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Available now: Episodes 1-2 (about 45 min each)

What it's about: Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) is back, and naturally, trouble isn't far behind. When Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) vanishes during a dangerous mission, Percy sets out to find her, teaming up with his bestie Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and the newly resurrected Thalia (Tamara Smart), who isn't exactly thrilled to share the spotlight. Meanwhile, Kronos is plotting Olympus' downfall.

Why you should watch: The latest installment brings fresh faces, bigger mythology and some seriously juicy character drama. Percy's rivalry with Thalia adds a fun new wrinkle, while Annabeth's disappearance puts the beloved Percabeth pairing through the emotional wringer. There's plenty of monster-slaying and world-ending peril, but the show's secret weapon remains its relatable heroes.

Where to watch: Disney+

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5. ‘Madden’ (Prime Video)

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Runtime: 1 hr 51 min

What it's about: Right in the thick of football season comes the story of one of the sport's most beloved figures. Nicolas Cage stars as iconic coach and commentator John Madden, charting his journey from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis (Christian Bale) to becoming football's most recognizable voice and the namesake of the blockbuster Madden NFL video game franchise.

Why you should watch: Thanksgiving and football go together like mashed potatoes and gravy, so this biopic is a fitting addition to your holiday watchlist. Directed by David O. Russell (“American Hustle”), it's a big, star-studded look at the man who changed how millions of fans experience football, whether from the sidelines, the broadcast booth or a gaming console.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6. ‘Guarding Stars’ (Netflix)

Guarding Stars | Leighton Meester & Jared Padalecki | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Christmas romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hr 49 min

What it's about: Leighton Meester stars as Hannah Brooks, a no-nonsense bodyguard assigned to protect action-movie star Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki) from an obsessive stalker over the holidays. When Jack's family mistakes the pair for a couple, they play along to keep his mother from worrying. But between fake dating, family festivities and a growing attraction, these two might find themselves breaking the cardinal rule of bodyguarding: never fall in love with the client.

Why you should watch: “The Bodyguard” but make it a Christmas rom-com. Meester and Padalecki make a likable odd couple, while Andie MacDowell adds some welcome warmth as Jack's doting mom. There's a small-town Christmas setting, a festive rodeo and even a horseback chase involving a homicidal stalker. ‘Tis the season!

Where to watch: Netflix

7. ‘Steps’ (Netflix)

STEPS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated musical fantasy comedy

Runtime: 1 hr 41 min

What it's about: Think you know Cinderella's wicked stepsisters? Think again. In this playful twist on the classic fairy tale, Lilith (Ali Wong), Cinderella's misunderstood, gothic stepsister, accidentally turns her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), into a frog after stealing the Fairy Godmother's (Bette Midler) magic wand. To make matters worse, mean girl Priscilla (Nikki Glaser) seizes the throne and threatens the kingdom. Now Lilith must join forces with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to undo the damage, rescue Margot and take down the new tyrant.

Why you should watch: This animated musical gives the familiar Cinderella story a cheeky makeover, trading the traditional good-girl-versus-evil-villain dynamic for an adventure about sisterhood, second chances and finding the hero in the so-called villain.

Where to watch: Netflix

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