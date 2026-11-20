Amazon's Black Friday deals are officially live! Even though Black Friday itself doesn't start until next week, November 27, Amazon has been sneaking hundreds of deals out early over the last few days. That means now is a great time to beat the rush and start taking advantage of the early savings on offer.

On this live blog I'll be breaking down as many of the best Amazon deals as I can find. From TVs to smartphones, coffee machines to headphones, with big name brands like Samsung, Apple, and Ninja all in my deal-hunting crosshairs. We're continuously tracking the price histories of thousands of different products, so we can find bring you the best savings and the record lows.

So, with that out of the way, let's take a look at today's standout savings. If you're looking for deals at other online retailers, then make sure to check out our Black Friday deals roundup.