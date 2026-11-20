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Amazon Black Friday deals are LIVE now — I’m tracking the best deals on Kindle, MacBook, Bose, iPads and more
I'm vetting the best Black Friday deals Amazon has to offer
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Editor's Choice Picks
3. Latest updates
Amazon's Black Friday deals are officially live! Even though Black Friday itself doesn't start until next week, November 27, Amazon has been sneaking hundreds of deals out early over the last few days. That means now is a great time to beat the rush and start taking advantage of the early savings on offer.
On this live blog I'll be breaking down as many of the best Amazon deals as I can find. From TVs to smartphones, coffee machines to headphones, with big name brands like Samsung, Apple, and Ninja all in my deal-hunting crosshairs. We're continuously tracking the price histories of thousands of different products, so we can find bring you the best savings and the record lows.
So, with that out of the way, let's take a look at today's standout savings. If you're looking for deals at other online retailers, then make sure to check out our Black Friday deals roundup.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Stanley: tumblers from $12
- Skechers: sneakers from $25
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $169 now $34
- Sony DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54
- Bissell Mini Carpet Cleaner: was $99 now $79
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $169
- TCL NXTPAPER 11" Tablet: was $369 now $279
- iPads: deals from $399
- De'Longhi Espresso Machine: was $899 now $549
Our Top 10 Amazon Deals Right Now
LIVE: Latest Updates
Take a $70 discount on these Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds
Apple's wireless earbuds are famously great quality and this latest iteration of the AirPods Pro is the best version yet, with improved noise-cancelling, battery life, and a raft of other features. They're an essential purchase if you're an iPhone user, for both calls and music.
In our 4.5 star Apple AirPods Pro 3 review, we said they "delivered the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for." With a healthy $70 discount, now is the best time to buy.
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $179 at Amazon
Save $900 on this massive 77-inch Samsung TV
Let's kick the day's deals off with a big saving on a big TV! This 77-inch Samsung Class S90H screen delivers perfectly crisp OLED images, with glare-free technology.
It's normally $2,797.99, but has been cut to just $1,897.99 – the lowest price we've seen so far on this set, and a huge $900 discount. It's a great deal on a superb centerpiece TV that's ideal for your living room.
- Samsung 77-Inch OLED Smart TV: was $2,797.99 now $1,897.99 at Amazon
Welcome back to another day of deals!
Welcome back to Tom's Guide Amazon Black Friday deals live blog!
I'm Will, Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, and I'm here all day tracking down the best deals on a wide range of tech from some of the world's most trusted brands. Keep checking back to see what deals are added throughout the day.
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