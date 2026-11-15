The 2026 Rugby League World Cup is set to end just as it started, with champions Australia going head-to-head with their Antipodean neighbors New Zealand. Will history repeat itself? Or can the Kiwis get one over their old enemies this time at Lang Park?

Here's how you can watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the men's Rugby League World Cup 2026 Final from anywhere with a VPN — and for FREE.

Australia vs New Zealand live streams: TV details Australia vs New Zealand live streams take place on Sunday, November 15

► Time: 3:35 a.m. ET / 12:35 a.m. PT / 8:35 a.m. GMT / 7:35 p.m. AEDT / 9:35 p.m. NZT

• FREE STREAMS — 7plus (Australia) / ThreeNow (NZ)

• Watch anywhere — stream with Surfshark (just $2.49/mo)

The curtain raiser these sides played out in Sydney exactly one month ago was an instant World Cup classic, with debutant Jack Bostock completing a hat-trick at the death to break New Zealand hearts. Unsurprisingly, both sides have subsequently sauntered to Sunday's final with perfect records. The Kiwis survived an early semi-final scare against Tonga to come out 34-10 victors, while Reece Walsh's hat-trick helped ease the Kangaroos to their last-four win over Samoa.

It should go without saying that Australia are heavy favorites to lift the Paul Barrière Trophy for a 13th time. The national side has lost only one game of footy this decade, and their team of stars is firing on all cylinders: Walsh, Bostock, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant have all impressed over the last four-and-a-half weeks.

But, in Kalyn Ponga, New Zealand have one of the rising stars of the game and a national legend in the making — the full-back broke his arm in the opening game, only to inspire his side to that semi-final comeback win. Leading the charge alongside him are top tournament points scorer Jamayne Isaako and equal-top try scorer Casey McLean.

The Kiwis will need to draw inspiration from the class of 2008 who shocked the Aussies on this very ground in Brisbane to win their first World Cup. Read on as we explain how to watch Australia vs New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup Final 2026 from anywhere in the world for free.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand for FREE

Australia vs New Zealand is available for free on 7plus in Australia and ThreeNow in New Zealand.

You don't need a paid subscription to those services to watch this game live.

New to 7plus? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device (iOS/Android)

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA AND NZ? ACCESS 7PLUS FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand from anywhere

7plus and ThreeNow are only broadcasting the 2026 Rugby League World Cup Final to those who reside in Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Footy lovers traveling or working outside Australia or NZ will need to use a VPN to access 7plus and ThreeNow's free sports streams in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but Surfshark is one you can rely on to unblock 7plus and ThreeNow and stream the Rugby League World Cup like a pro...

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch Australia vs New Zealand for free on 7plus, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7plus, sign in, and watch Australia vs New Zealand live.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

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Australia vs New Zealand will be shown exclusively via Premier Sports in the U.S.

You need a full tournament pass to get access, which costs $20 for the remainder of the tournament.

Visiting the U.S. from Australia or NZ? Use a VPN to unlock your free Rugby League World Cup Final 2026 stream.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

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Viewers in Canada can also watch Australia vs New Zealand on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you can get even better value for money if you take out a six-month subscription at CA$89.99, or pay for 12 months up front for CA$149.99.

Remember to use Surfshark VPN if you're outside Canada and want to unlock your Australia vs New Zealand stream.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

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Australia vs New Zealand will also be broadcast on Premier Sports in the U.K.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront.

Travelling to the U.K. from Down Under? Surfshark can unlock your free domestic streams of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup Final.

How to watch Kangaroos vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

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Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Australia vs New Zealand in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like Surfshark to watch 7plus streams from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs Kiwis live streams in New Zealand

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New Zealanders can catch Australia vs New Zealand on Sky Sport and ThreeNow .

ThreeNow is a free streaming platform and will show every New Zealand game across the tournament.

Sky Sport is available via the Sky Sport Now platform, which costs $29.99/day, $59.99/month or $599.99/year.

Remember. You can still tap into your Rugby League World Cup Final stream when overseas by using one of the best VPN services, such as Surfshark.

What are the teams for the men's 2026 Rugby League World Cup Final? Australia: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Jack Bostock, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Tom Trbojevic, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Tom Dearden, 15. Keaon Koloamatangi, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. Jacob Preston, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo (c). Replacements: 14. Ethan Strange, 8. Patrick Carrigan, 16. Cameron Murray, 17. Reuben Cotter, 19. Sam Walker, 21. James Tedesco New Zealand: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Casey McLean, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Moses Leota, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Briton Nikora, 13. Joseph Tapine. Replacements: 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Naufahu Whyte, 16. Erin Clark, 17. Xavier Willison, 18. Keano Kini, 19. Phoenix Crossland

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