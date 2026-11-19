Google just gave its $99 AI Ultra plan a free upgrade your whole household can use
Google’s highest tier on its AI membership plan comes with a new sweet deal
Google One comes in three separate tiers that each come with a host of benefits that coincide with the use of their most capable AI models.
Those three tiers include Google AI Plus, Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra. Alongside the different monthly and annual costs for each subscription tier, each one also comes with varied offerings of GB & TB storage, distinct types of Gemini access across Google Workspace apps, separate levels of access to Gemini Notebook and more. The Google AI Ultra plan is presented as the best one, since it comes with the most storage, the highest accessibility to AI models (Gemini 4 Carbon, for instance), exclusive access to the Project Genie interactive world generator, etc.
Alongside all those benefits comes a newly announced one that should make everyone in your home a lot more thankful if you’re a Google AI Ultra member.
Here’s the newly added feature that’s part of the best Google One subscription tier and what it means for the rest of your household.
YouTube Premium Family is now part of Google AI Ultra
Previously, the Google AI Ultra plan only included the individual YouTube Premium plan.
That plan just got an upgrade, as the Google AI Ultra plan now comes with YouTube Premium Family. If you’re subscribed to the Google AI Ultra plan, you’ll now be able to share YouTube’s ad-free video and streaming features with up to five extra family members living in your home. The YouTube Premium Family addition comes at no extra cost to your already existing Google AI Ultra plan, by the way.
For those of you who are curious about the pricing structure for the Google AI Ultra plan, it costs $99.99/month (there is no option to pay for it annually; that option is only applicable to the Google AI Plus and Google AI Ultra subscription tiers). And if you’re interested in the other exclusive features that Google AI Ultra users get, you can check the info below:
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- Gemini app usage limits that are 5x higher than the AI Pro Plan
- The highest level of access to the Gemini 4 Carbon model, Nano Banana Pro, agentic capabilities and more
- 20 TB of total storage for your Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail accounts
- The highest level of access to Google Flow, the cinematic generator
- The highest level of access to Gemini in Chrome
- The highest level of access to Gemini Notebook
- Higher use rate limits of Gemini 4 Carbon and Opus 5.5 in Google Antigravity
- The highest level of access to Google AI Studio, the media generation tool
- The ability to use Project Genie, the interactive world generator
- The highest level of access to Google Flow Music, the AI music studio
- The highest level of access to Playground, the video game generator
- The highest level of access to Google Finance, the AI tool that can help you with your most complex financial questions and issues
- 1000 compute units pr month, access to premium accelerators, background execution, the longest runtimes and higher Gemini usage limits for the Colab tool
- Access to Google Home Premium (Advanced)
Bottom line
It’s nice to finally see such a highly requested feature now become a part of the Google AI Ultra plan. If you happen to be the manager of such an account and live in a house full of people who’d rather watch their favorite vids instead of tinkering with Gemini, then they’ll be more than happy to take advantage of your new YouTube Premium Family perks.
Ad-free videos, being able to watch them offline & play in the background while your device’s screen is locked and also having access to YouTube Music is a pretty sweet deal for Google AI Ultra users with a house full of avid TV watchers.
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Elton Jones covers AI for Tom’s Guide, and tests all the latest models, from ChatGPT to Gemini to Claude to see which tools perform best — and how they can improve everyday productivity.
He is also an experienced tech writer who has covered video games, mobile devices, headsets, and now artificial intelligence for over a decade. Since 2011, his work has appeared in publications including The Christian Post, Complex, TechRadar, Heavy, and ONE37pm, with a focus on clear, practical analysis.
Today, Elton focuses on making AI more accessible by breaking down complex topics into useful, easy-to-understand insights for a wide range of readers.
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