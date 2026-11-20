Amazon’s Black Friday sale just made improving your TV sound so much cheaper — one of my top-rated soundbars is just $74, and Amazon’s entire line is discounted
Mega savings on mega sound
It's official, and there's no escaping it — Black Friday is here. With it comes huge discounts on everything from Ninja appliances to Dyson vacuums to MacBooks and iPhones — and soundbars.
Upgrading your home cinema setup has never been cheaper (well, except maybe in like 2001 or something). Amazon has reduced the price of all its own-brand soundbars, including the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for just $74, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus for $139, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with Subwoofer for $229, and the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with Subwoofer and Rears for $349.
I've reviewed both the $74 2.0-channel soundbar and the $139 3.1-channel soundbar with built-in subwoofer, and both really surprised me, especially the $74 model. This is by far the cheapest soundbar I've ever awarded a 4.5-star rating — I would snap this one up for an instant TV speaker upgrade.
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is the cheapest option on Amazon's home theater lineup, but it's the most surprising. With powerful bass and a fantastic dialogue mode, I didn't miss a thing during testing.
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus is extremely well-priced at its MSRP of $249, but $139 is almost incomprehensibly cheap. While the subwoofer can be a little boomy, if you mostly watch Netflix and YouTube, this won't be an issue at all.
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with Subwoofer is an excellent level up. If you value clear and controlled bass, this would be the option for you. This model has clearer dialogue than the built-in subwoofer version.
For those who value true surround sound, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus with Subwoofer and Rears is your best bet. This is the only model capable of true Dolby Atmos, so movie fanatics need look no further.
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide, focusing on reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista, she knows her way around a coffee machine, and as a music lover, she's constantly chipping away at her dream of having a multi-room home sound system. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
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