FuboTV is pricey but worth it if you want a lot of channels (and sports).

Streaming services run the gamut from free to expensive, with FuboTV at the upper end of the market. It's expensive, at $54.99 a month, but it might be the right cord-cutting choice if you want a lot of channels, and if you watch niche sports like cycling and international soccer.

FuboTV Specs Starting price: $55 per month

Supported devices: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Vizio and Samsung Smart TVs, web browsers, iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Chromecast

Cloud DVR: 30 hours

Simultaneous streams: 2

FuboTV launched in 2015 with a focus on soccer, but it has evolved since then into a great cable TV alternative . The Standard plan starts with 108 channels, including almost every major broadcast and cable network, and includes 4K streaming for select content (its competitors do not).

And while FuboTV's interface is slick and well-designed, its Cloud DVR is limited to 30 hours unless you want to pay for more. Ultimately, this FuboTV review concludes that it's right for you if you're willing to spend an extra few bucks a month to build a more complete channel guide.

FuboTV review: Pricing

FuboTV offers a free, seven-day trial of its Standard plan, which costs $54.99 a month for 108 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR storage and two simultaneous streams. The Family plan is $59.99 a month and comes with 500 hours of DVR storage and three simultaneous streams. For $10 more, you can add Showtime to the Family plan.

The Ultra plan costs $79.99 and adds the Fubo Extra and Sports Plus packages on top of the Family plan.

Then there's the Futbol Quarterly plan at $19.99, which comes with 30 Spanish-language channels like CNN en Español, Fox Deportes and Univision.

(Image credit: FuboTV)

On top of one of the plans, Fubo users can pay for add-ons, like Cloud DVR Plus with 500 hours of storage for $5.99 and Family Share with three simultaneous streams for $5.99. There are also over a dozen add-on bundles and premium channels, which we outline below.

Fubo's plans stack up well alongside its competitors. YouTube TV costs $49.99 per month for access to up to 70-plus channels, while Hulu with Live TV is $54.99 per month for 60-plus channels. Both services stream local networks in most areas, as does Fubo (except ABC). Other streaming services are cheaper, like Sling (starting at $30 per month), but they don't offer such an expansive channel lineup.

FuboTV review: Availability and platforms

FuboTV is available on most major platforms:

Web browsers (Chrome, Safari, Firefox)

Most iPhones and iPads (iOS 10 and later)

Most Android phones and tablets (OS 5.0 and later)

Apple TV (4th gen and later)

Roku (model 3600X and later)

Samsung Smart TVs

Fire TV (all models)

Vizio Smartcast TVs

All Chromecast devices

The only typical streaming devices missing are Xbox and PlayStation 4 (which has Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV).

FuboTV review: Interface

Fubo's interface is slick and well-designed. The black, gray and white color palette is more attractive than YouTube's stark, utilitarian look, though not quite as pleasing as Philo's interface.

(Image credit: FuboTV)

The menu is divided into a handful of tabs (which differ slightly between platforms). On the web, those tabs are Home, Sports, Shows, Movies, Guide and Recordings. On mobile, the Shows and Movies sections are combined into Entertainment, while Recordings is labeled My Fubo.

The Home tab is broken down into sections, like Live TV, 4K on Demand, Live Sports, Popular Shows and Popular Movies. The Sports tab shows all the games that are airing that day or on future days. The Shows and Movies tab highlights popular titles and content on demand.

The Guide tab features the typical cable-like grid with a vertical list of networks and horizontal times. The networks are not alphabetized, so you may need to hunt for your preferred channels. But you can also favorite channels, so they always live at the top of the Guide.

The Recordings tab houses all the shows and movies you have recorded as well as a marker for how much Cloud DVR storage you've used.

FuboTV's search functionality is very fast, with results populating as you type, but it isn't as extensive as YouTube TV (which pulls in related video content from regular YouTube) or even Philo (which includes episodes as well as shows in results).

The show profile pages are fairly typical. They display upcoming episodes and give the option to record the series. (And you can choose to record all episodes or just new episodes.) And the playback window features the usual controls.

FuboTV review: Content and channels

Fubo's channel lineup is huge. The largest among the higher-priced streaming services, FuboTV includes almost all of the local networks as well as top cable brands. The only things it's missing are the Disney-owned networks, including ABC and ESPN. Admittedly, for a streamer that touts its sports programming, that's a gaping hole. And there's no way to add on the various ESPN channels, so if you want them, you will need to get the separate ESPN+ service from Disney.

(Image credit: FuboTV)

Fubo does offer the Viacom-owned networks, like MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, which only Philo also has. For their full channel lineup, check here.

The add-ons include two premium channels and several packages geared toward different interests, primarily niche sports:

Showtime ($10.99)



AMC Premiere ($4.99)



$10.99 for Sports Plus (NFL Red Zone, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, GolTV)



$11.99 for Fubo Cycling



$5.99 for International Sports Plus (Zona Futbol, Fox Soccer Plus)



$4.99 for Adventure Plus (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, Outside TV)



$7.99 for Latino Plus



$7.99 for Rai Italia



$14.99 for Portuguese Plus



$4.99 for Entretenimiento Plus



$5.99 for Fubo Extra (Cooking Channel, Game Show Network, Logo, TeenNick)

Fubo is also lacking original programming, which two of its competitors — YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV — have. Those services are similarly priced yet offer original shows (and in Hulu's case, award-winning titles like The Handmaid's Tale). Not to say Fubo should get in the originals game — honestly, there's too much stuff out there anyway — but it does make that high cost a bit less justifiable.

FuboTV review: DVR

One of the main knocks against Fubo is the low amount of Cloud DVR storage, with only 30 hours included in the Standard plan. That's better than Sling, which offers 10. But consider that YouTube TV and Philo both give unlimited storage and Hulu With Live TV's Cloud DVR comes with 50 hours free.

Yes, you can upgrade to 500 hours with the Cloud DVR Plus add-on for $5.99 a month. But again, if you look at the cost of Fubo, it just seems like the plans should come with much more storage.

Like Sling, Fubo allows you to delete recordings. And the Recordings tab has a handy tracker to gauge how much DVR space you are using.

FuboTV review: Video quality

FuboTV supports up to 1080p, depending on the channel and program. Most of the content I watched was only available up to 720p.

Fubo also offers limited events in 4K as a beta feature and only on devices that can stream 4K content such as the Apple TV 4K, Chromecast Ultra, FireTV Stick 4K, Roku Premiere and Android mobile phones with HDR10 displays.

The 4K content is not available to be recorded. None of the other live TV services stream in 4K. Philo offers 720p streaming and 1080p on-demand content, while the other companies don't say.

FuboTV review: Verdict

Fubo is a decent option for cord cutters looking to get rid of cable television. But it's one of the more expensive streaming services in the market right now, with its lowest-tier plan at $54.99 a month. That's more than YouTube TV and the same price as Hulu With Live TV. None of the three streamers is the complete package; they all lack something, be it certain channels or enough DVR storage.

As this FuboTV review explains, it offers a ton of channels with its Standard plan and flexibility with add-ons. If you're looking for something cheaper, then go with Sling or Philo — just know that you won't have access to many networks. But if your preferred channels are only in Fubo's lineup, it may be the best cable replacement service for you.