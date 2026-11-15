There's a simple way to watch Spain vs England for *FREE*
We've found a simple way for you to watch Spain vs England for free in the Nations League
Watch Spain vs England for free in the Nations League as Thomas Tuchel's side look to steal top spot from Spain.
Kick-off arrives on Sunday, November 15 at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Mon.).
Both teams are through to the quarter-finals, with Spain winning all five of their games so far and England sealing their spot with a 2-1 win over Croatia on Thursday. This match will decide who finishes top of the group, with a draw enough for Spain to secure first place, while England need a win to overtake them.
Spain will also welcome back Lamine Yamal after he missed the previous game with a knee injury, while their 44-game unbeaten run is on the line as the Three Lions look to carry the momentum from their last outing. However, England haven't beaten Spain since 2018, when they won in Seville.
Looking for a free stream? We've got you covered with ITVX making Spain vs England available at no cost in the U.K..
How to watch Spain vs England for free with ITVX
Fans in the U.K. can watch Spain vs England for free on ITV1 and ITVX.
New to ITVX? Register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).
If you're in Spain you can watch for free on RTVE Play.
OUTSIDE THE U.K. OR SPAIN? USE NORDVPN (77% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.
How to watch Spain vs England from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the Spain vs England live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the game.
Which devices can I watch Spain vs England with?
You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
Freely
Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)
iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)
Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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