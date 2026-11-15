There's a simple way to watch Spain vs England for *FREE*

Watch Spain vs England for free in the Nations League as Thomas Tuchel's side look to steal top spot from Spain.

Kick-off arrives on Sunday, November 15 at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Mon.).

Both teams are through to the quarter-finals, with Spain winning all five of their games so far and England sealing their spot with a 2-1 win over Croatia on Thursday. This match will decide who finishes top of the group, with a draw enough for Spain to secure first place, while England need a win to overtake them.

Spain will also welcome back Lamine Yamal after he missed the previous game with a knee injury, while their 44-game unbeaten run is on the line as the Three Lions look to carry the momentum from their last outing. However, England haven't beaten Spain since 2018, when they won in Seville.

Looking for a free stream? We've got you covered with ITVX making Spain vs England available at no cost in the U.K..

How to watch Spain vs England for free with ITVX

Fans in the U.K. can watch Spain vs England for free on ITV1 and ITVX.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).

If you're in Spain you can watch for free on RTVE Play.

OUTSIDE THE U.K. OR SPAIN? USE NORDVPN (77% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

How to watch Spain vs England from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the Spain vs England live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch Spain vs England with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

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