There's a simple way to watch Germany vs Netherlands for *FREE*

Watch Germany vs Netherlands in the Nations League as Die Mannschaft look for a win to guarantee qualification to the quarter-finals.

Kick-off arrives on Monday, November 16, at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday).

Xavi's Netherlands are in a very secure position, boasting a strong goal difference and sitting top of the table with 11 points. However, Germany will surely need a win, while also relying on the result between Greece and Serbia to go their way.

Looking for a free stream? Virgin Media Play in Ireland, Das Erste in Germany and NPO 3 in Netherlands are showing the Germany vs Netherlands game for free.

Below, we'll show you exactly how you can access that stream and how to unblock it if you're currently traveling in the U.K., Canada, U.S. or elsewhere.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands for FREE

Irish, German and Dutch residents can watch Germany vs Netherlands for free on these respective channels:



🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play (English commentary)

🇩🇪 Germany: Das Erste

🇳🇱 Netherlands: NPO 3

To watch Virgin Media Play: visit the Virgin Media Play website or download the Virgin Media Play App (iOS / Android). You will require an account.

Das Erste and NPO 3 don't require an account meaning you can stream the Germany vs Netherlands game without any sign-ups.

But, what if you're geo-blocked from watching the game? You need a VPN to unblock your streaming service and catch the Germany vs Netherlands game for free. Our favorite is NordVPN — find out more below.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch your Germany vs Netherlands free live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your service, you'd select 'Ireland' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Play and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch Virgin Media Play with?

Virgin Media Play is available on the following devices:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

Which devices can I watch NPO 3 on?

NPO 3 is available to watch via NPO Start on the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV (availability may vary)

Android (Mobile & Tablet)

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

iOS (iPhone & iPad)

KPN TV receivers

LG Smart TVs

Mac computers

Philips Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

VIDAA Smart TVs

Web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari)

Windows PCs

Ziggo (Mediabox Next and Mediabox Next Mini)

Which devices can I watch Das Erste on?

Das Erste is available to watch via ARD Mediathek on the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Android (Mobile & Tablet)

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

iOS (iPhone & iPad)

LG Smart TVs

Mac computers

Samsung Smart TVs

Web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari)

Windows PCs

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