How to watch Rams vs 49ers: FREE live streams of NFL Week 1 Game 2026

Watch LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live streams as Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season continues with a first-ever match in Australia. Hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the historic NFC West matchup should be a cracker with both sides, led by respective quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy, having realistic playoff ambitions.

Here's how you can watch Rams vs 49ers live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Rams vs 49ers live stream: TV channels, dates Rams vs 49ers live streams take place on Thursday, September 10

► Start time: 8:35 p.m. ET / 5:35 p.m. PT / 1:35 a.m. BST (Fri.) / 10:35 a.m AEST (Fri.)

• FREE STREAMS — 7Plus (AUS) / TVNZ+ (NZ)

• U.S. — Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish: 83% off

The Rams have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and the bones of the offense remain. Stafford is coming off the back of an MVP season in which he threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, while star receiver Puka Nacua will still be a primary option along with Davante Adams. The big changes are on the defense, with the acquisition of the stellar Myles Garrett adding significantly to the pass rush. Aaron Donald, though, hasn't made the trip Down Under as Sean McVay eases the un-retired defensive tackle back into pro football.

For the 49ers, quarterback Purdy will again look to get the ball in the hands of star running back Christian McCaffrey, while experienced Mike Evans has been added to the receiving corps along with Deebo Samuel, who is back after a season at Washington. Tight end George Kittle is touch and go as he continues his convalescence from ACL surgery. Nick Bosa is again the defensive star.

This will be a fascinating early look at how two playoff probables are shaping up. See how to watch the LA Rams vs San Francisco 49ers 2026 NFL 2026 Week 1 Game online and on TV — including free streaming options.

Watch Rams vs 49ers live streams for FREE

The Rams vs 49ers Week 1 game is free to watch on TV and online in Australia and New Zealand.

In Australia, free-to-air streaming service 7Plus will be showing the game.

In New Zealand, will be streamed live on the free TVNZ+ platform and app.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Rams vs 49ers for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Rams vs 49ers from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Rams vs 49ers?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view Australia's service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another streaming service and watch Rams vs 49ers for free.

How to watch Rams vs 49ers live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rams vs 49ers on Week 1 of the NFL 2026 is being broadcast by Netflix in the U.S.

The streaming giant will show the Melbourne game, a Thanksgiving Eve game, a Christmas Day double-header, and a Week 18 game. A subscription starts at $8.99/month.

And then there's NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, which will provide Rams vs 49ers streams for NFL fans out of market. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Away on vacation or business? You need a VPN to watch your regular NFL 2026 streams. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Rams vs 49ers live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans in the U.K. have two options to watch — and both require a paid subscription.

The NFL Game Pass on DAZN live streams every fixture (apart from London games). A subscription starts at £18.99/month when committing to a year, or £179.99 if you pay upfront.

Just like in the US, Netflix will also show the Rams vs 49ers live stream. Prices start at £7.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Rams vs 49ers live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Rams vs 49ers game will be shown on TSN and RDS.

TSN subscriptions start from $24.99/mo.

Netflix in Canada will also show the game. Subscriptions start from CA$7.99/month.

Every NFL game is also shown on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can watch Rams vs 49ers with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Rams vs 49ers live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The game between the Rams and the 49ers will go out on ESPN via Foxtel, meaning that there are also options to stream through Kayo Sports and Disney Plus.

It's also free on 7Plus as mentioned earlier.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

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