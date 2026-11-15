How to watch Grey Cup 2026 in Canada — stream for free online

It's time for the biggest game in Canadian football as Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes face off for the Grey Cup and you can watch it all live in Canada (kick-off is 11 p.m. ET).

TSN, CTV and Crave are all streaming the event in Canada, but viewers outside the country don't have to pay a dollar for Grey Cup coverage as they can watch it for free on CFL+ or DAZN.

If you're stuck in Canada right now and want to access those free streams then you'll need a VPN to watch the Grey Cup.

Not every VPN is guaranteed to work with CFL+ and DAZN, so here's our pick of the top VPN options to stream the Grey Cup for free in Canada.

How to watch Grey Cup 2026 for free with CFL+ and DAZN

CFL+ and DAZN will both let you watch the Grey Cup for free if you're outside Canada.

In fact there isn't another broadcaster of the event available, so head over to the exclusive services and watch Elks vs Alouettes today.

You will need an account, but no paid subscription is required.

Which VPN's should I use to watch the Grey Cup on CFL+ and DAZN?

✅ Use a VPN to unlock your free Grey Cup stream on CFL+ and DAZN

❌ Not every VPN will work.

👀 Here is our top three:

▶️ NordVPN: $2.99/month NordVPN can unlock both DAZN and CFL+ and has a Black Friday deal live right now. That will get you: 🏉 3 extra months FREE

🔥 78% off the usual price It's brilliant at unblocking other streaming services as well and our VPN expert Mo ranks it as the best VPN around.

💰Surfshark: Just $2.49/month TODAY! Surfshark is one of the best cheap VPN's out there and currently has a 7-day free trial live for new customers. ✅ 7-day free trial

📺 Unlocks CFL+ & DAZN

💎 Proton VPN: $2.49/month Proton VPN's Black Friday deal has just gone live and it is the perfect time to take advantage so you can stream the Grey Cup for free in Canada. What you get: 📺 Excellent streaming

🚀 Some of the fastest VPN speeds

✨ 30-day money-back guarantee One of the best VPN deals we've seen in 2026. Nice.

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