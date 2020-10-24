Chiefs vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL week 7 game online

Chiefs vs Broncos channel, start time The Chiefs vs Broncos live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, October 25) on CBS.

Things could get messy during the Chiefs vs Broncos live stream. Denver has been struggling, to say the least, while the defending Super Bowl champions from Kansas City are cruising through the season with a near-perfect 5-1 record.

Despite the Chief's recent stumble against the Raiders, it would be a supreme upset if the Broncos were somehow to prevail in this NFL live stream. BetMGM lists them down 9.5 points against the Chiefs, and Denver has lost the last nine games in a row to Kansas City. Against such odds, even beating the spread would be a kind of victory for the Broncos, who at least have the benefit of playing on their home field.

This matchup could be decided based on which team handles the pass rush better. And if that rings true, we'll likely see a Steelers win, aTo make a good showing, the Broncos simply must complete more passes for more yards. But quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and newcomer Drew Lock (who starts against the Chiefs) are completing just over half their passes, covering less than 500 yards each this season. Denver won its latest contest (its second win of the season) against the Patriots without a single touchdown. Instead, Brandon McManus kicked in a heroic six field goals (some over 50 yards). All told, the Broncos are averaging just 20 points per game this year, putting them 29th in the league for scoring.

The comparison with the AFC North-leading Chiefs couldn't be more stark, where QB Patrick Mahomes has sent the ball sailing 1,699 yards for 15 TDs (plus two more that he ran in). That's a huge gap, even considering that the Broncos have played one fewer game due to a BYE in week 5. The Chiefs are ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards. KC's ground game has not been as strong, though; It ranks just 14th in rushing.

And as their upset to Las Vegas shows, the Chiefs are far from invincible. On the offensive line, they let through three quarterback sacks. And on defense, they allowed a whopping 40 points--about twice their average allowance.

The Broncos are no Raiders, but things may be looking up for them after a rough round of injuries this season. Drew Lock will have one or two of his favorite targets back. Running back Melvin Gordon, who missed the Patriot's matchup due to illness, will return for this game.

From Thermopylae to Dunkirk, even defeats are an opportunity to show heroism. While it's an incredible long shot (about 80 to 20 percent) that Denver will prevail, this matchup against the Chiefs will hopefully motivate the struggling team to play the best football they can.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Chiefs vs Broncos live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in the US

In America, Chiefs vs Broncos is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 25).

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Chiefs vs Broncos is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Chiefs vs Broncos live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Broncos.

Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in the UK

Annoyingly, fans of American football across the pond do not get Chiefs vs Broncos on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It's on at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.