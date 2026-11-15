There's a simple way to watch 49ers vs Cowboys for *FREE* — stream NFL Week 10

The 49ers will almost certainly consign the Cowboys to a third straight season without playoff football, and at Jerry World no less, if they beat their inter-division rivals on Sunday. Dallas are on the bubble — second in the NFC East and 10th in the conference pecking order, with a 4-5 record — but the NFL gives them just a 22% shot of making the cut if they lose to the 7-1 Niners.

Here's how you can watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

49ers vs Cowboys live streams: TV schedule, dates The 49ers vs Cowboys game take place on Sunday, November 15.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — 5 (U.K.)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish with 83% off

The 49ers lead the NFC standings despite being in the midst of an injury crisis, Gracen Halton being the latest to join Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel in the physio room. However, they've made big moves this week with the signings of three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Buckner, incidentally, was a 49er for the first four seasons of his NFL career.

San Francisco's Brock Purdy-led offense ranks third in the league for points per game, but it was their defense that came to the fore in the 38-17 victory over the Raiders last weekend. Although the Cowboys also rank very well by the same metric, having scored the sixth-most points in the NFL this season, only six teams have conceded more points than Dallas, and their rushing defense ranks 31st.

In Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have the second-most prolific running back in the league, with nine touchdowns to his name across only eight appearances. The Cowboys also have a habit of crumbling in games that matter.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch 49ers vs Cowboys from anywhere, including free options.

Watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams for FREE

The 49ers vs Cowboys game is free-to-air in the UK and Ireland.

▶︎ Channel 5 in the U.K., with live streaming available via 5

▶︎ Virgin Media Three in Ireland, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play

Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock that free 49ers vs Cowboys coverage. Details below...

Watch 49ers vs Cowboys from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the 49ers vs Cowboys game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Play or another streaming service and watch 49ers vs Cowboys for free.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 49ers vs Cowboys is being televised by FOX nationwide in the U.S., so you may already have the means to watch the Week 10 clash via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV, which includes FOX on its $45.99/month Blue plan.

Streaming access is also available through the network's FOX One app, which costs $19.99/month or $99.99/year after a 3-day FREE trial. Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord-cutters, all three of which carry a free trial for new users.

And then there's NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, which is providing 49ers vs Cowboys streams for out-of-market NFL fans. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Outside the United States? You need a VPN to tap into your chosen stream. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., 49ers vs Cowboys is free-to-air on Channel 5, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

The Chiefs vs Falcons is also being shown on the free platform this weekend.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

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In Canada, 49ers vs Cowboys along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch San Francisco vs Dallas with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

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The 49ers vs Cowboys game is going out on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports (free 7-day trial) and Disney Plus.

It's also available to stream on DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which is providing comprehensive coverage of the rest of the season, plus access to RedZone. A subscription starts at AU$34.99/month if you commit to a year or AU$134.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the 49ers vs Cowboys head-to-head record? The 49ers and Cowboys have met 41 times previously. San Francisco won 21 of those games, and Dallas 19. One finished in a tie.

Where is 49ers vs Cowboys taking place? The 49ers vs Cowboys game is being held at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

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