"I Am Helen" is the latest title in the "I Am..." series, a drama anthology championing women's experiences.

Here, we'll show you how to watch "I Am Helen" online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.

Overview "I Am Helen" premieres on linear TV on Channel 4 on Monday, November 16, 2026 in the U.K. with the first episode airing at 9 p.m. GMT. It will be on Channel 4's streaming service, too.



• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free

The rise of the manosphere and it's consequences have been a major talking point of 2026. With so much discourse, it's sometimes easy for the reality of things to be lost to buzzwords and point-scoring.

"I Am Helen" is a sobering reminder that the damaging content that men consume on the internet can have catastrophic, real-life repercussions on women.

The two part drama aired on Monday, November 16 and Tuesday, November 17. If you missed it, both episodes are available Channel 4's streaming service.

If you're ready to try and solve the murder, we'll show you how to watch "I Am Helen" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'I Am Helen' for FREE

You can watch both episodes of "I Am Helen" on the free-to-air Channel 4 in the U.K. together with its FREE Channel 4 on-demand service. The first episode aired at 9 p.m. on Channel 4 on November 16, with the second (and final) episode following the next day. Both episodes are currently available on Channel 4's streaming service. All you need to access Channel 4 and its streaming platform is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license. Outside the U.K.? Channel 4 will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch “I Am Helen" when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K.

Watch 'I Am Helen' from anywhere

If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "I Am Helen" on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.

You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch Channel 4 and more, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream "I Am Helen" wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Hulu to watch "CMA Awards 2026" online and on-demand.

Can I watch 'I Am Helen' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "I Am Helen" in the U.S. at this moment in time. Previous installments of "I Am..." have appeared on HBO Max, so it may be worth keeping an eye on that.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock Channel 4 today.

Can you watch 'I Am Helen' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "I Am Helen" in Canada, either.

The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch 'I Am Helen' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar situation in Australia, where there is no release plan for "I Am Helen".

If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.

'I Am Helen' - cast

Nicola Coughlan - Helen

- Helen Joe Cole - Steve

- Steve Nick Preston - Martin

- Martin Lucie Shorthouse - Stacey

'I Am Helen' - trailer

I Am Helen | Official Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

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