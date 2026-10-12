How to watch Bills vs Rams: live stream NFL 2026 Week 5 game from anywhere

With the Bills and Rams trending in opposite directions, their marquee MNF showdown stands to be a hugely significant game — particularly for Buffalo. Josh Allen's heroics had papered over the cracks in the early weeks of the 2026 NFL season, but they're coming into this off their first defeat of the campaign. And it was a bad one.

Here's how you can watch Bills vs Rams live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

The previously hapless Pats took the Bills down last weekend, and it was a late Allen interception that sealed Buffalo's fate. The result was partly self-inflicted, as Joe Brady inexplicably opted to keep James Cook on the fringes, but the Bills defense is, yet again, a complete non-entity. Enter Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

Nacua was the Rams' savior on his return to action, going off for 125 yards and a score to complete a much-needed comeback victory over the Eagles. With Davante Adams also roaming the SoFi Stadium field, there's a good chance Stafford will end up torching this beleaguered Bills defense.

Allen racked up six touchdowns and still lost by 44-42 the last time the Bills and Rams met, and we might well get a repeat on Monday. With a series of tough fixtures on the horizon, Bills fans might be starting to get worried.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Bills vs Rams from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Bills vs Rams live streams for FREE

While there are no free Bills vs Rams streams as such, you can still tune in without charge by taking advantage of a free trial.

In the U.S., for instance, ESPN and ABC are available through OTT cable alternatives like Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV — all three of which offer a free try-before-you-buy taster to new subscribers.

A 7-day Kayo Sports free trial will also let you watch the Bills vs Rams game Down Under.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL Week 5 game like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to unblock that Bills vs Rams coverage. Details below...

Watch Bills vs Rams from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Bills vs Rams game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view the U.K. coverage, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the Bills vs Rams as normal.

How to watch Bills vs Rams live streams in the U.S.

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The Bills vs Rams is being televised by ESPN and ABC nationwide in the U.S., so you may already have the means to watch the Week 5 clash via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV. Sling includes ESPN in its $45.99/month Orange plan, and ABC in its $45.99/month Blue plan.

Streaming access is also available through ESPN Unlimited, which costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord-cutters, all three of which come with a free trial for new users.

And then there's NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, which is providing Bills vs Rams streams to out-of-market NFL fans. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Away on vacation or business? You need a VPN to tap into your chosen stream. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Bills vs Rams live streams in the U.K.

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American football fans in the U.K. have two options to watch this MNF game — and both require a paid subscription.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN live streams every fixture except London games. A subscription starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year, or £89 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront.

The Week 5 game is also being shown on the Sky Sports Main Event and NFL channels. Sports packages start from £24/month if you're an existing Sky customer — to sign up anew, check out Sky's TV deals and packages.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, consider a Now Sports Membership instead. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Bills vs Rams live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Bills vs Rams live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Bills vs Rams along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also available on CTV2, which is available with a TV antenna or via cable, with live streaming available via a paid subscription to Crave. , and on TSN channels. A TSN Plus subscription starts at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're outside Canada, you can still tune in with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Bills vs Rams live streams in Australia

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The Bills vs Rams game is going out on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports (free 7-day trial) and Disney Plus.

It's also available to stream on DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which is providing comprehensive coverage of the rest of the season, plus access to RedZone. A subscription starts at AU$34.99/month if you commit to a year or AU$149 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the Bills vs Rams head-to-head record? The Bills and Rams have met 15 times previously, with Buffalo winning nine of those games and Los Angeles six.

Where is Bills vs Rams taking place? The Bills vs Rams game is being held at the 70,240-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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