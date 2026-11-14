NFL Week 10 preview: 5 games you can’t miss this weekend
Here are the five Week 10 games worth making time for this weekend — plus the TV channel to watch on
At least three division leads could change hands in NFL Week 10, with the red-hot Steelers and Bengals set to face off for AFC North supremacy, and the Panthers and Saints set to reveal the best of a historically bad bunch atop the NFC South.
The clash between the Vikings and Packers could also end up reshuffling the NFC North pack, which is by far the strongest division in the league this season.
There's the small matter of Kirk Cousins' Minnesota return too, which in turn has belatedly pushed No.1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders fore.
Here's our pick of the top five NFL Week 10 games — and where to watch NFL online and on TV.
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Panthers at Saints
- Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One
- FREE on TVNZ+ (New Zealand)
The only way either of these teams is making the playoffs is by winning the NFC South, which is on course to go down as one of the worst divisions in NFL history. Despite being two games below .500, the Panthers are on top. But their position is precarious. Lose to the Saints and they'll be at least four spots out of the playoff picture. Although Carolina have lost three straight going into Week 10, Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard impressed in defeat last weekend. New Orleans defensive end Carl Granderson, however, was on fire in their narrow victory over the Browns.
Vikings at Packers
- Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One
If Kirk Cousins hits the ground running, this could be the game of Week 10. Two and a half years after his departure, he's returned to the Vikings, with whom he spent six years. He may be 38, but his 20 passing touchdowns rank second in the league, and his partnership with Justin Jefferson remains the most prolific in NFL history. He might just be the final piece of the puzzle. The Packers' running game may be hopeless, but with Matthew Golden and Christian Watson downfield, Jordan Love has been unstoppable through the air, and the Green Bay defense has exceeded all expectations without Micah Parsons. It's remarkable that they're third and fourth in the NFC North.
Seahawks at Raiders
It's Fernando Mendoza time. It had looked as if the No.1 overall pick wasn't going to get a look-in this season, but all of a sudden Kirk Cousins has been traded away and the 23-year-old, who led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first ever national title and picked up the Heisman Trophy in the process, is the Raiders' undisputed starting quarterback. Although Cousins softened his entry by throwing three interceptions in his swansong, this ferocious Seahawks defense is one of the last units he'd have wanted to face in his first ever start.
49ers at Cowboys
- Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One
- FREE on 5 (U.K.)
- FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)
The Cowboys' season is on the line in Week 10, and it just so happens that their rivals, the NFC-leading 49ers, could be the ones to put them to bed. But it's also a potential banana skin for San Fran. Kyle Shanahan may see this as a golden opportunity to bed in new acquisitions DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen before the 49ers' schedule takes a rough turn, which means they might not be at their all-conquering best. Whether the Cowboys actually capitalize on any teething problems is a different question.
Steelers at Bengals
- Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Both the Steelers and the Bengals are solidly in the playoff picture, but Cincinnati's footing will get that bit firmer if they're able to get the better of Pittsburgh in Week 10 and leapfrog them into the AFC North lead. They're both on fire right now, having each won four on the bounce behind the Steelers' elite defense and the Bengals' electric passing game. Pittsburgh's key strength, however, has been stopping the run, and less than a quarter of Cincy's yardage has been gained on the ground. Instead, Joe Burrow has been lighting it up through the air with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But Mike McCarthy's men do have one major advantage, They're coming off a bye, whereas the Bengals have just got back from Spain.
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Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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