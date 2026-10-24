How to watch Packers vs Lions: FREE live streams for NFL 2026 Week 7 game

The NFC North is the strongest division in football right now, with all four teams currently above .500 and on course to make the NFL 2026 playoffs. However, the chances of that materializing are slim, which makes Week 7's Packers vs Lions showdown a game of huge significance.

Here's how you can watch Packers vs Lions live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Packers vs Lions live streams: TV schedule, dates The Packers vs Lions game take place on Sunday, October 25.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 8:25 p.m. GMT / 7:25 a.m. AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — 5 (U.K.)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish with 83% off

At 4-2, the Packers are second in the division but still a fair way behind the 5-0 Vikings, while the 3-2 Lions are fourth but only one win behind the Packers and Bears. Recent meetings between the NFC North rivals have consistently been competitive, and we wouldn't be surprised if the Yooper Bowl served up a cracker at Ford Field this Sunday.

After an iffy start, Green Bay have strung together three straight victories, thanks in part to a defense that seems to have adjusted to life without Micah Parsons, and Jordan Love's red-hot connection with Matthew Golden. The second-year receiver has topped 100 receiving yards in three of his past four games, and he and Love will be licking their lips against a Lions defense that's allowed the most passing yards in the NFL. Running back Josh Jacobs is also expected to return, after being convicted of battery.

The Lions, however, are coming off a bye, which has given Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard time to drill down into the team's defensive issues. They can't go on expecting Jared Goff just to outscore every opponent.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch V from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Packers vs Lions live streams for FREE

The Packers vs Lions game is free-to-air in the UK, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

▶︎ Channel 5 in the U.K., with live streaming available via 5

▶︎ 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus

▶︎ Virgin Media Two in Ireland, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play

▶︎ TVNZ Duke in New Zealand, with live streaming available via TVNZ+.

Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock that free Packers vs Lions coverage. Details below...

Watch Packers vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Packers vs Lions game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another streaming service and watch Packers vs Lions for free.

How to watch Packers vs Lions live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Packers vs Lions is being televised by FOX nationwide in the U.S., so you may already have the means to watch the Week 7 clash via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord-cutters can instead tune in via a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV, which includes FOX on its $45.99/month Blue plan.

Streaming access is also available through the network's FOX One app, which costs $19.99/month or $99.99/year after a 3-day FREE trial. Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord-cutters, all three of which carry a free trial for new users.

And then there's NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, which is providing Packers vs Lions streams for out-of-market NFL fans. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Outside the United States? You need a VPN to tap into your chosen stream. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Packers vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., Packers vs Lions is free-to-air on Channel 5, with live streaming available via the 5 platform.

Bengals vs Ravens is also being broadcast on the platform for free this weekend.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Packers vs Lions live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, Packers vs Lions along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch Packers vs Lions with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Packers vs Lions live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Packers vs Lions is free-to-air in Australia on 7Mate, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

What is the Packers vs Lions head-to-head record? The Packers and Lions have met 193 times previously. Green Bay won 108 of those games, Detroit 78, and seven ended all-square.

Where is Packers vs Lions taking place? The Packers vs Lions game is being held at the 65,000-capacity Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

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