Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Seahawks vs Cardinals channel, start time The Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, October 25) on NBC.

The Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream is not a perfectly even matchup. Seattle is an undefeated powerhouse, while Arizona has had two painful stumbles this year. But it pairs up two fantastic offensive teams for what promises to be a close contest. The oddsmakers do favor the Seahawks, but by just 3.5 points.

That's tight enough for a slipup by the Seahawks or a streak of luck by the Cardinals to turn the tide. Fans can hope for an entertaining display of talent from both teams, especially in their respective passing games.

Each team is well positioned coming into this game. The Seahawks are rested after a bye week. The Cardinals will be relieved to play at home after three weeks on the road. Their travels didn't start well, with a crushing defeat by the Carolina Panthers. But they concluded with solid triumphs over the Jets and the Cowboys -- albeit far from the best teams in the league, but still morale boosters. The Seahawks last game against a feisty Minnesota Vikings shows that Seattle is far from unstoppable. It was only in the last 15 seconds that the Seahawks scored a decisive touchdown to snatch a one-point victory from the jaws of defeat.

That TD came courtesy of one of the most dynamic duos in today's NFL: QB Russel Wilson and wide receiver DK Metcalf. Each is playing at the very top of their game. With 19 passing touchdowns and a 129.8 passer rating, Wilson leads the NFL and is a top contender for MVP this year. Meanwhile, Metcalf is playing at an All-Pro level this year. And he's not Russel's only weapon. Veteran WR Tyler Lockett is averaging a career-high 68.4 receiving yards per game.

Against most other teams, the Cardinals' offense would look awfully intimidating in its own right. Quarterback Kyler Murray has improved over last year and now boasts a 97.1 passer rating. He's moved the ball nearly 1500 yards for 10 touchdowns this season. Like Wilson and Metcalf, Murray has a dependable target in all-pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And Arizona will not be facing the toughest defense in Seattle on Sunday night.

The Cardinals' defense, in contrast, has become more coherent of late. It's allowing about 19 points per game, vs a whopping 27 that the Seahawks are giving up. Seattle has always been able to make up for that with high scoring, though. It averages 33.8 points per game, vs Arizona's 27.7.

Injuries could play a pivotal role in the balance of defensive power. The Cardinals have lost top pass rusher Chandler Jones due to torn biceps, taking pressure off Wilson. Meanwhile the Seahawks had been hopeful to regain safety Jamal Adams to reinforce its feeble defensive game, but after missing Thursday practice, it looks like he may still not be fully recovered from a groin injury.

While both teams are a joy to watch, Sunday night could be especially interesting to see what the Cardinals can pull off. Aside from its Minnesota mishaps, the Seahawks have been a consistently dominant team. Arizona has had a more mixed record, and it's recent victories have come against easy targets. Seattle will push the Cardinals to show how well they can play against a top-tier team.

How to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get NBC where you are — and you can't watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Seahawks vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the US, Seahawks vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, October 25).

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream for free

If Seahawks vs Cardinals is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Seahawks vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch along live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Seahawks vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .