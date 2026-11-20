Grand Theft Auto VI offers a size befitting the 13-year wait. Not only is the Vice City map absolutely huge, but it’s the most system-rich and mechanically deep game in the Grand Theft Auto series to date. There’s an overwhelming amount of things to see, do, and learn.

Like millions of gamers worldwide, I dived into the game at midnight, the very second it unlocked on my PS5 Pro. I’ve since put five hours of playtime into GTA 6, and while I’m still getting my head around all that the game has to offer (my completion percentage is a mere 12%), I’ve already learnt a few lessons the hard way. Yes, mistakes have been made.

So, if you’re heading to Leonida over the weekend, here are three major mistakes I've already made, and most importantly, how you can avoid doing the same stupid things as me (all spoiler-free). Learn from my errors!

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Grand Theft Auto VI (PS5): $79 at Amazon After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived. Set in the state of Leonida, with Vice City at its heart, you play Jason and Lucia, two criminals forced into an increasingly dangerous situation as they seek their fortune, discovering the darker side of the sunniest spot in America.

Keep your wallet filled

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 introduces a new money system in which you can hold cash either on your person or stashed securely at your safehouse. If you get “wasted” or “busted” by the cops, you’ll lose all the money you’re carrying, but the funds kept under the floorboards at Jason's beachside home are protected.

As a cautious type, I took this to mean never carry any money on your person for fear of losing it, which pretty quickly proved to be an oversteer when an early mission required me to buy a gun, and I literally had $0 in my wallet. This forced a trip back to the safehouse, where I counted out the exact number of bills required to buy the weapon.

Once I returned to the Ammu-nation store, I bought my gun and then was presented with a range of attachments (some with a limited-time discount), which I couldn’t buy because, again, I’d only brought the specific amount required to buy the gun itself. Frustrating.

This taught me not to fear actually carrying money in your wallet. Sure, running about Vice City with your entire bank balance on hand is probably unwise, but you’re going to want, and need, some money in your pocket. At this early stage, I’ve been opting for a 50/50 split, keeping half my ill-gotten gains in my stash, and the other half within instant reach.

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Resist the urge to go full GTA

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

My approach to previous GTA games tended to be this: Complete a few story missions, and then go on a psychotic rampage to blow off some steam (I swear I’m not a total psycho).

GTA 6 is different. For pretty much the first time in the franchise’s history, the game actively discourages you from causing carnage without purpose through the new “Criminal Profile” system. Your in-game actions are tracked and contribute to the type of criminal Jason (and later Lucia) is becoming. Ranging from a “professional” all the way to a full-blown “psycho.”

During my first GTA 6 session, after completing the mandatory prologue, I decided to see how many wanted stars I could rack up with just the starter pistol, and pretty quickly the game warned me that my criminal spree would have consequences. It felt like that old Tellale’s The Walking Dead warning message, “Clementine will remember that…”

Rockstar has confirmed your “Criminal Profile” will impact how the story plays out, and I certainly don’t want to receive a “bad” ending; such was my concern about how my early game rampage would impact how my GTA 6 story plays out, I opted to reload to a previous save to instantly wash away the worrying amount of blood already on Jason’s hands.

So, in GTA 6, it pays to show restraint. You will commit many crimes, of course, but resist the urge to go full GTA and instead commit your criminal acts with purpose and even planning.

Think before you act

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Speaking of planning, from what I’ve played so far, GTA 6 is the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto yet in all areas, including mission design. Previous GTA games present players with cinematic but largely linear missions; if you tried to get creative, the game would quickly shepherd you back onto the golden path with instant fail states for any deviations.

To be clear, GTA 6 does have these types of missions as well, but there’s a larger focus on player choice and letting you pick your approach. As an early (spoiler-free) example, a Chapter 1 mission asks you to retrieve a red sports car from a police impound lot.

You’re dropped off right outside the main gate, with an on-screen prompt encouraging you to break the lock. Naturally, I obliged, and the impound’s alarms started blaring; every cop in the area was instantly alerted, and the mission pretty much went further south from there.

One reload later, I was back at the mission start, and this time, I slowed down. I cased the joint first, walking the perimeter, trying to find a subtler way to access the impound lot. And what do you know, a conveniently placed scissor lift around the corner got me onto the roof, allowing me to quietly drop into the compound without setting off any alarms or alert cops.

It’s a reminder that in GTA 6, thinking before you act can pay off, and when you factor in the “Criminal Profile” system, there is real merit in completing missions without having to shoot your way out of trouble.

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