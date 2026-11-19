Yoon Shi-yoon hosts this delicious baking contest from South Korea, which features five male celebrities who team up with five female pastry chefs to create the ultimate K-dessert.

Abroad? Watch "Bite Me Sweet" online on Viu from anywhere with this VPN.

"Bite Me Sweet" - How to watch, broadcast date, streaming options "Bite Me Sweet" is available to watch for free on Viu in the Philippines now.

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The male celebs involved are dancer and TV personality Bae Min-ki, and a quartet of actors including Cha Joo-wan, Lee Sae-on, Lim Sung-kyun, and Seong Seung-ha. They're helping pastry chefs Linlin, Luvita, Janyu, Jannicha, and Jessica in an effort to win the contest and land a pop-up bakery store in Singapore.

All 10 episodes of the show already aired in April and May 2026, but there's never a bad time to sink your teeth into "Bite Me Sweet" and see how it all played out. If you're a fan of "The Great British Bake-Off" and don't want the sweet treats to end, this will be the perfect substitute.

Ready to join Yoon Shi-yoon for the competition? Here's how to watch "Bite Me Sweet" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Bite Me Sweet' for free? Yes, you can watch "Bite Me Sweet" (2026) for free in the Philippines (and other Asian territories) on Viu right now. Outside the Philippines on holiday? Unlock "Bite Me Sweet" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Bite Me Sweet' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Bite Me Sweet" should be available to you no matter where you are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back home and watch your usual streaming services.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back home and unlock geo-locked content.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream "Bite Me Sweet" wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Viu to watch "Bite Me Sweet" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Bite Me Sweet' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no way to watch "Bite Me Sweet" in the U.K. as the Korean show is not available on any TV channel or streaming service.



On the move? You don't have to miss the show if you are traveling abroad – watch your usual streams from anywhere with our No.1 streaming VPN app.

How to watch 'Bite Me Sweet' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans of baking shows in Australia can actually watch "Bite Me Sweet" via Viu there, too. The service caters to Australasia regions and the show is on the platform right now.

Away from Oz? You don't have to miss the show if you are traveling abroad – watch your usual streams from anywhere with our No.1 streaming VPN app.

Can you watch 'Bite Me Sweet' in the U.S. and Canada?

Unfortunately, it's a similar story around the United States and in Canada, too. The show will not be playing on any streaming services or TV channels in any of those countries, either.

Traveling while the show is on? NordVPN (Save 75%) can unlock Viu so you can stream your usual "Bite Me Sweet" streams from the U.S., Canada, U.K., and anywhere else.

'Bite Me Sweet' — all you need to know

Who is hosting 'Bite Me Sweet'?

South Korean actor and TV personality Yoon Shi-yoon is the host of "Bite Me Sweet".

You may recognize him from movies like "Death Bell 2", "Mr. Perfect", "A Birth", and "Love My Scent".

Who are the contestants on 'Bite Me Sweet'?

Bae Min-ki (dancer and TV personality)

Cha Joo-wan (actor)

Lee Sae-on (singer and actor)

Lim Sung-kyun (actor)

Seong Seung-ha (actor)

Linlin (chef)

Luvita (chef)

Janyu (chef)

Jannicha (chef)

Jessica (chef)

'Bite Me Sweet' - trailer

[OFFICIAL TRAILER] Bite Me Sweet | K-Variety | Viu Original [ENG SUB] Episode 1 - YouTube Watch On

Which countries have access to Viu?

The streaming service Viu is free to use, but it is restricted to Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. Check below to see if your country makes the cut:

Australia

New Zealand

Hong Kong

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

The Philippines

Indonesia

Myanmar

United Arab Emirates

Bahrain

Egypt

Jordan

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

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