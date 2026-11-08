There's a simple way to watch England vs Australia for *FREE*

Watch England vs Australia in the Nations Championship 2026 as Steve Borthwick's side look to keep pressure on the top of the Northern Hemisphere pool.

Kick-off arrives at 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT / 3:10 p.m. GMT / 2:10 a.m. AEDT (Monday).

England bounced back from their opening-round defeat to South Africa with two crucial victories over Fiji and Argentina in July. Back on home soil, they will now be looking to continue that form against an inconsistent Wallabies side, who have won just two of their last 13 encounters with the Red Roses.

Looking for a free stream? We've got you covered with a multitude of options to watch England vs Australia at no cost from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch England vs Australia for free

Rugby fans in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland are in luck!

Rugbypass TV is streaming the England vs Australia game for free in the United States.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play is making the game available free to watch on their Virgin Media One channel.

Fans in the U.K. can watch England vs Australia for free on ITVX.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).

OUTSIDE THE U.S., U.K. OR IRELAND? USE NORDVPN (77% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

How to watch England vs Australia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the England vs Australia live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch England vs Australia with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

You can use RugbyPass TV on all of the following devices and platforms:

Android (Mobile & Tablet) – Android 5.0 and above

iPhone & iPad – iOS 11.2 and above

Android TV – Android TV 5.0 and above

Apple TV – 3rd and 4th generation (tvOS 11 and above)

Chromecast

AirPlay

You can use Virgin Media Play on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)}

Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

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