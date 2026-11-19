The epic fantasy saga continues as "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 lands and sees the titular hero team up with Grover and Thalia to free the goddess Artemis.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 from anywhere, including how to tune in with a VPN.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' release date and streaming options "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 lands on Disney+ globally on Friday, November 20.

• Global — Stream on Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

If you've been following the adventure so far and are ready for things to step up a notch, you'll be delighted to hear that "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is about to head into darker territory for its third season. The war between the Greek gods and the Titans is getting closer, and that means more chaos and carnage across the kingdom.

This season will see Annabeth kidnapped by the Titan lord Kronos, Artemis chained up and needing rescuing, Zoe Nightshade leading the fight and incurring heavy losses, and we might even witness Percy holding up the sky on his shoulders. Sounds epic!

There are fresh developments in season 3, too, as the Children of Hades are introduced, as well as Aphrodite, Hera, Demeter, and Annabeth's father, Frederick, are introduced to the already impressive roster of mythical characters. With eight episodes to come, there's a lot to pack into the latest season, which means we'll be on the edge of our seats week in, week out.

If you're ready to dive in, you'd better check out the following information regarding how to watch "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 from anywhere.

Watch 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 will land on Disney+ and Hulu with the first two episodes arriving early on Friday, November 20.

Subsequent episodes will drop in pairs every Friday until the finale on December 11.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show drops, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 from anywhere

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back home so you can watch your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Disney+ to watch "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 in Canada

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In Canada, you can stream "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" on Disney+ from Friday, November 20.

The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 on Disney+ in the U.K. from Friday, November 20.

Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..

NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from November 20.

Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the series in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 - trailer

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 - cast

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

as Percy Jackson Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

as Annabeth Chase Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

as Grover Underwood Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

as Luke Castellan Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

as Thalia Grace Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo

as Nico di Angelo Dafne Keen as Artemis

as Artemis Daniel Diemer as Tyson

as Tyson Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

as Clarisse La Rue Glynn Turman as Chiron

as Chiron Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

as Dionysus Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo

as Bianca di Angelo Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade

as Zoë Nightshade Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 episode release schedule

November 20, 2026: Episodes 1 and 2

November 27, 2026: Episodes 3 and 4

December 5, 2026: Episodes 5 and 6

December 11, 2026: Episode 7 and 8

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