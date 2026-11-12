There's a simple way to watch England vs Croatia for *FREE*

TL;DR 📺 Stream England vs Croatia FREE with ITVX 🌎 Unlock with NordVPN (77% off this Black Friday)

Watch England vs Croatia for free in the Nations League as Thomas Tuchel's side look to keep pace with Spain.

Kick-off arrives on Thursday, November 12 at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Friday).

The Three Lions looked brilliant during the extended international break across September and October, but still sit three points behind Spain. A win tonight against an out-of-sorts Croatia would set up a showdown in Madrid on Sunday, with top spot at stake.

Looking for a free stream? We've got you covered with ITVX making England vs Croatia available at no cost.

How to watch England vs Croatia for free with ITVX

Fans in the U.K. can watch England vs Croatia for free on ITV1 and ITVX.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? USE NORDVPN (77% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

How to watch England vs Croatia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the England vs Croatia live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch England vs Croatia with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

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