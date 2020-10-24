Steelers vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL week 7 game online

Steelers vs Titans channel, start time The Steelers vs Titans live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, October 25) on CBS.

The Steelers vs Titans live stream sees two teams at the top of their game square off on Sunday. And only one will retain the distinction of being undefeated when it's all over (well, unless there's a tie). While the Steelers are slightly favored by the oddsmakers, given a 55.56% chance of winning, this matchup is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Each team has been tearing up the AFC, ranking up perfect 5-0 records, but their latest games may tell different stories of what to expect. The Steelers crushed the Cleveland Browns 38-7 in last week's NFL live stream.

Aside from their one touchdown and field goal at the start of the second quarter, the Browns were completely shut down. The Titans, however, just barely pulled off their 42-36 win over the Houston Texans (a 1-5 team) in overtime. The Titans were playing catchup for most of the game and only forced the OT after scoring in the final seconds of regular play.

The close call belies how hard the Titans worked to earn their victory over Houston, however. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for a whopping 364 yards, while running back Derrick Henry rushed 212 yards. That’s the first regular-season game ever to combine 350+ yards of passing with 200+ yards rushing.

Fun trivia fact: The Titan's began as the original Houston NFL team, then known as the Oilers. They changed cities and names in the late 1990s. This week's showdown is just the latest in an epic five-decade rivalry.

between the Steelers and the Oilers/Titans—one of the oldest and bitterest in the game. The latest source of contention between the teams: The Titans botched COVID safety measures, which lead to 24 infections. That forced a postponement of this matchup, which was meant to be in week four, and scrambled the Steelers' schedule.

At last they meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and viewers can expect a lot of action on the field. Both teams have been high scoring this season, with the Steelers averaging 31.2 points and the Titans 32.8 points per game. The teams are well matched in passing, with high completion rates: Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is at 69.1 percent, while Tannehill is at 69.9 percent.

That may leave the ground game as the deciding factor, where the Titans' almost unstoppable force meets a nearly immovable object in the Steelers' defense. Henry is the NFL-leading rusher this season, with 588 yards (and six touchdowns, including last week's winning run). But the Steelers have shown themselves very effective in thwarting runners. Last week's gameplay is instructive again. The Browns were the leading rushing team in the NFL, averaging 188 yards per game going into the matchup. But the Steelers held them to just 75 yards. Much of the Steelers-Titans matchup may come down to how well Pittsburg can hold back Henry.

How to watch Steelers vs Titans live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Steelers vs Titans live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service during our tests, with fast connection times and ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

IPVanish is another VPN option which has unlimited device connections.

Steelers vs Titans live streams in the US

In America, Steelers vs Titans is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 25).

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Steelers vs Titans is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Steelers vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Steelers vs Titans live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Titans.

Steelers vs Titans live streams in the UK

Fortunately, fans of American football across the pond get Steelers vs Titans on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It's on at 5 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Steelers vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.