When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Peacock, Tubi etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with some free movies to watch on Tubi.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 19), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the best new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week, or watch these acclaimed sci-fi movies on HBO Max.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Altruists’ (series premiere) (Netflix)

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical drama series

What it's about: "The Altruists" is an eight-part drama based on the real-life story of cryptocurrency executives Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison. Played by Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, the ambitious young couple set out to revolutionize the financial world with their billion-dollar crypto empire, FTX. But as their relationship becomes increasingly complicated and their business begins to unravel, they find themselves at the centre of an $8 billion financial fraud scandal.

Why you should watch it: This new series is worth watching if you enjoy scandal-driven dramas based on real events. Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle are great as the infamous crypto couple, bringing plenty of personality to a story full of money, bad decisions and betrayal. The rise and fall of FTX is already a pretty wild story, so there's plenty here to keep you hooked. Fans of "Inventing Anna" and "The Dropout" should definitely give this one a go.

Watch "The Altruists" on Netflix now

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‘Never Let Go’ (2024) (Peacock)

Never Let Go (2024) Official Trailer – Halle Berry - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological horror movie

What it's about: "Never Let Go" follows a mother (Halle Berry) and her twin sons, Nolan and Samuel, who live in isolation in a remote cabin, believing an evil force has taken over the outside world. To protect themselves, they must remain physically connected to their home using ropes whenever they venture into the woods. But when one son begins questioning whether the supernatural threat is real, their fragile family bond is pushed to breaking point, threatening their survival.

Why you should watch it: This horror has plenty going for it if you're in the mood for something creepy and unsettling. Halle Berry gives a strong performance, and the eerie woodland setting makes a great backdrop for its tense survival scenes. I also liked how the film keeps you guessing about whether the threat is actually supernatural or something else entirely. The ending doesn't quite work for me, but there's enough here to make it worth a watch for horror fans.

Watch "Never Let Go" on Peacock now

‘Saw X’ (2023) (Tubi)

SAW X (2023) Official Trailer – Tobin Bell - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Survival horror movie

What it's about: John Kramer (Tobin Bell) travels to Mexico hoping an experimental medical procedure will cure his terminal cancer. But when he discovers the treatment is an elaborate scam targeting vulnerable patients, he takes matters into his own hands. With the help of his apprentice Amanda (Shawnee Smith), John subjects those responsible to a series of brutal, elaborate traps in one of Jigsaw's most personal games.

Why you should watch it: "Saw X" is one of the stronger entries in the franchise, and Tobin Bell is a big reason why. He's fantastic as Jigsaw, while the gruesome traps deliver all the twisted moments you'd expect from a Saw movie. It also has a more personal storyline and the return of fan-favorite Amanda, which gives longtime fans another reason to tune in. It's a great pick if you enjoy your horror bloody, brutal and full of nasty surprises.

Watch "Saw X" on Tubi now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, November 19

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Altruists" (Netflix series)

"A Cherry Pie Christmas" (2025)

"A Thousand and One" (2023)

"Bread Barbershop" (season 5)

"Christmas at Fields Ranch" (2025)

"418" (2026)

"Haiku" (2026)

"HB2ME" (2026)

"Manglik" (season 1)

PRIME VIDEO

NFL: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (8:15 p.m. ET)

NHL: Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Aussie Shore" (season 3 new episode)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Austria Wien vs. Bayern Munich (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Paris FC vs. HB Køge (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Barcelona vs. Servette (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Women's Champions League: Benfica vs. Roma (3 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"A Body in the Basement" (season 3) (ID)

"Save My Skin" (season 7) (TLC)

"War" (season finale)

Men's College Basketball: Siena vs. St. John's (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Northeastern vs. Butler (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

MLS: Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m. ET)

MLS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake (10 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"The 60th Annual CMA Awards"

"Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald" (new podcast episode)

"The Kardashians" (season 8 new episode)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together" (season 2 premiere) (Peacock Original)

"Small Town Trouble: Texas" (season 1 premiere) (Bravo)

"Never Let Go" (2024)

Men's College Basketball: Texas A&M vs. TCU (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 8 Third-Place Game (2:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 8 Fifth-Place Game (5 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Stetson vs. Louisville (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 8 Seventh-Place Game (8:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: VCU vs. Santa Clara (10:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Players Era 8 Championship Game (11 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Purdue vs. Florida State (10 a.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Texas Tech vs. North Carolina (6 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Radford vs. Tennessee (7 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Alabama vs. Florida A&M (7:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Rice vs. Temple (7 p.m. ET)

College Ice Hockey: Providence vs. Massachusetts (5 p.m. ET)

NHL: St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Buffalo Sabres vs. Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET)

NHL: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: Houston Baptist vs. Bryant (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: North Florida vs. Vermont (7 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: Bowling Green vs. Marshall (7:15 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: Omaha vs. Creighton (7:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: Saint Louis vs. Missouri State (7:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: CSU Bakersfield vs. Oregon State (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: Tulsa vs. Stanford (9 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: California vs. Portland (10 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: Cleveland State vs. Washington (10 p.m. ET)

Men's College Soccer: Grand Canyon vs. San Diego (10 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Saw X" (2023)

"The Brothers Garcia" (seasons 1-4)

"The Brothers Garcia: Mysteries of the Maya" (2003)

"The Garcias" (season 1)

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