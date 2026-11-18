Miami Heat are turning into Vice City for one-night only as they embrace the GTA VI hype for their fixture against Milwaukee Bucks.

You can watch Heat vs Bucks live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Heat vs Bucks: TV schedule, dates Heat vs Bucks will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Nov. 19)

• U.S. — ESPN via YouTube TV / Fubo / Sling

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's Christmas Eve for gamers! Thirteen years after the release of GTA V, we finally have the arrival of GTA VI. And with the release just around the corner, the Heat have gone full franchise mode as they host "A Night in Vice City" at the Kaseya Center.

The event will feature GTA-inspired cars, a GTA VI-themed court and a giant VI for fans to take photos with. Most importantly, the Heat will be sporting special Vice City-inspired uniforms for tonight's game.

On the court, the Heat are looking to improve to 10-6 against a Bucks team that just can't seem to buy a win at the moment. They've won just the single game out of their 14 so far this term.

Read on as we show you how to watch Heat vs Bucks in the NBA 2026/27.

Watch Heat v Bucks for free

Heat vs Bucks is on ESPN in the U.S., which is available to watch for free thanks to trials from YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo.

Away from the U.S.? You can use a VPN to watch the NBA from anywhere in the world — find out more below.

Watch Heat vs Bucks from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Heat vs Bucks live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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How to watch Heat vs Bucks live streams in the U.S.

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ESPN will broadcast Heat vs Bucks in the U.S..

If you don't have cable, the easiest way to access the channel is through YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. They all carry ESPN and currently off free trials.

ESPN also simulcasts its coverage on ESPN Unlimited, which carries ESPN Select and all ESPN channels, and costs $31.99/month.

No matter what online service you want to watch NBA action through, you can use NordVPN to stream it when overseas..

How to watch Heat vs Bucks live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., Heat vs Bucks will be available on Sky Sports.

Packages start from £22/month if you're an existing customer, or check out Sky TV deals and packages if you want to sign up. Alternatively, Now Sports offers daily and monthly memberships. Prices start at £14.99 for 24-hour access.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Sky, try using NordVPN to watch the NBA as if you were back at home.

How to watch Heat vs Bucks live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Sportsnet will show Heat vs Bucks.

Sportsnet Plus prices start at CA$34.99/month or CA$270/year.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch live streams by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch Heat vs Bucks live streams in Australia

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Aussies will find the Heat vs Bucks on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The game is also shown on Kayo Sports, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just AU$30/month.

ESPN's NBA coverage is also available to live stream via Disney Plus too. Subscriptions starts from AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

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