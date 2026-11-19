It’s nearly Thanksgiving and, if you’re like us, your brain is already turned off, at least when it comes to anything not turkey- or pie-related. If that’s the case, the last thing you probably want to do is sort through the seemingly endless selection of new movies and TV shows that have dropped on the best streaming services lately.

But don’t worry, Tom’s Guide is here to help: We've zeroed in on one top-rated streamer, Hulu, sifted through all of those new arrivals, and narrowed things down to a trio of great titles — one for each night of your weekend. On Friday, dive back into the mythological world of a hit YA fantasy-adventure franchise on Disney+. On Saturday, you can revisit one of the best political dramas in recent memory: an Oscar-winning Brazilian film. And for your indulgently lazy Sunday, here's a little bit of trashy reality TV perfect to soothe your Sunday Scaries: a brand-new California spinoff of a viral TikTok-fueled docuseries.

Now all you have to do is remember to pre-order those pumpkin pies.

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Friday: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 3

Watch a Sneak Peek | Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Going into season 3, which adapts Rick Riordan's third book "The Titan's Curse," war has been brewing between the Olympians and the Titans, with demigods dangerously caught in the middle.

For his part, young Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) finds himself surrounded by unlikely allies, including Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart) and the Hunters of Artemis, as he sets out on a perilous journey to rescue Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) from Kronos's evil forces. Not only must Percy free the chained goddess, but he also must confront the Titan's curse and prevent the fall of Olympus—quite a lot for a teenage demigod!

The new installments bring in many new Olympian gods, including Hera (Ming-Na Wen), Aphrodite (Kate McKinnon), Demeter (Jennifer Beals), and Apollo (Hubert Smielecki).

Stream "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" season 3 on Hulu now

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Saturday: 'I'm Still Here'

I'M STILL HERE | Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

This Walter Salles-directed bio-drama made history last year, becoming the first Brazilian production to win Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. It also deservedly received awards-body kudos for its stunning lead performance by Fernanda Torres, who earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win for Best Actress, making her the first Brazilian to win a Globe for acting.

Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva's biographical book, the political drama sees Torres play Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children living in 1970s Rio de Janeiro, who becomes a human rights advocate following the abduction of her husband — the dissident politician Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello) — during the military dictatorship in Brazil. Eunice spends decades searching for the truth of her spouse's disappearance and the regime's involvement in the shattering of her family.

Stream "I'm Still Here" on Hulu now

Sunday: 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' season 1

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

You've met the "Mormon Wives" of Utah's Salt Lake City; now get to know their counterparts in sunny California. Aside from Utah transplant Jen Affleck, we've got a new group of young mothers — including Ashleigh Pease, Jordan McClanahan, McCall DaPron and Madison Bontempo, among others — whose "beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity."

However, like the O.G. series, this spinoff finds those women clashing between wanting to defend their way of life and being open to modernity and change. Per the official series logline: "Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok."

Stream 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' on Hulu now