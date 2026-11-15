There's a simple way to watch Grey Cup 2026 for *FREE*

In Brief 📺 Stream the Grey Cup 2026 for FREE on CFL+ or DAZN (everywhere outside Canada) 🌎 Those in Canada can unlock CFL+ and DAZN with NordVPN (78% off this Black Friday)

Watch Edmonton Elks take on Montreal Alouettes at McMahon Stadium, Calgary in the Grey Cup 2026.

Kick-off arrives on Sunday, November 15 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Monday).

The Elks are chasing their first Grey Cup title since 2015, while the Alouettes are aiming to capture their second championship in four years after lifting the trophy in 2023.

Looking for a free stream? Fear not, CFL+ and DAZN are broadcasting the Grey Cup for free in every country except Canada.

Below, we'll show you exactly how you can access that stream and how to unblock it if you're currently traveling in Canada.

How to watch Grey Cup 2026 for free with CFL+ and DAZN

🏈 CFL+ and DAZN are streaming the Grey Cup live in every country outside Canada!

For CFL+, simple visit the website, create an account using your country's postcode and cast the game directly to your TV.

You will also need to create an account to watch on DAZN, but no subscription is required.

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 Available in the USA, UK, Australia and worldwide!

🇨🇦 IN CANADA? USE NORDVPN (78% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM! 🔒

How to watch Grey Cup 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch your CFL+ Grey Cup live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Canada and want to view your CFL+ service, you'd select United States from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CFL+ and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch CFL+ with?

You can access CFL+ on smart TVs by casting via AirPlay or similar methods, desktop computers and laptops through a web browser, and mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Why should I watch the Grey Cup 2026 on CFL+?

As the Canadian Football League's official streaming platform, CFL+ is the ideal destination to catch the exciting conclusion of the season with the Grey Cup.

Enjoy the action on your preferred device, whether that's a laptop, mobile phone, tablet or big-screen TV. And if you're at work or unable to watch live, there's no need to miss out: a full-match replay will be available on demand for 48 hours after the game ends.

And, of course, one of the biggest advantages is that it's completely FREE!

Which devices can I watch DAZN on?

Amazon Fire

Android

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iOS

iPadOS

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

PlayStation 4 & 5

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

SmartCast

Xbox One

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