The Lions and Bills face off in the game of Week 2, having scored 31 and 36 points — and conceded 30 and 31 points — in their respective openers. They each kicked off the 2026 NFL season with a win, but Buffalo looked far more convincing, and Joe Brady's men will want to put on a show in their first-ever competitive fixture at the new Highmark Stadium.

Here's how you can watch Lions vs Bills live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Lions vs Bills live streams: TV schedule, dates The Lions vs Bills game take place on Thursday, September 17.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Fri.) / 10:15 a.m. AEST (Fri.)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish with 83% off

Josh Allen has taken no time to hit it off with new acquisition DJ Moore, who notched five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, while the quarterback's relationship with tight end Dalton Kincaid shows no signs of dimming. Kincaid put up five catches of his own for 130 receiving yards, as Allen carved up a Texans defense that was expected to be one of the best in the league this season.

The Lions had a first-half shutout and were 21-0 up in the third quarter of their clash with the Saints, only to collapse down the stretch and go to overtime tied at 24-24. Jake Bates' kick clinched it after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished with 67 yards and two scores. Jahmyr Gibbs was a real workhorse, having recorded a brace of touchdowns to go with 156 rushing yards, plus a further five receptions for 30 yards.

Although rookie offensive tackle Blake Miller was superb on his debut, with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph on the PUP list the defensive landscape is looking pretty bleak for Dan Campbell. It doesn't help that the Lions have lost each of their last five meetings with the Bills in this rarely seen matchup — tonight is just their 14th regular-season encounter.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Lions vs Bills from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Lions vs Bills live streams for FREE

The Lions vs Bills game is free-to-air on 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL Week 2 game like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to to unblock that free TNF coverage. Details below...

Watch Lions vs Bills from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Lions vs Bills game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another streaming service and watch Lions vs Bills for free.

How to watch Lions vs Bills live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Lions vs Bills is available to watch on Prime Video, which is home to TNF from Weeks 2 to 17 (excluding Thanksgiving), plus the NFL Black Friday game and a Wildcard Round game.

Prime Video costs $14.99/month or $139/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

Away on vacation or business? You need a VPN to watch your regular NFL 2026 streams. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Lions vs Bills live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., Lions vs Bills and every other out-of-market NFL game, plus RedZone, is available to watch on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year, or £179.99 if you pay upfront.

The TNF fixture is also being shown on the Sky Sports Main Event and Action channels. Sports packages start from £22/month if you're an existing Sky customer — to sign up anew, check out Sky's TV deals and packages.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, consider a Now Sports Membership instead. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Lions vs Bills live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Lions vs Bills along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

The TNF encounter is also being shown on TSN, CTV and RDS. TSN subscriptions start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch Lions vs Bills with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Lions vs Bills live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lions vs Bills is free-to-air in Australia on 7Mate, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

The Thursday Night Football game is also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, which means there are also options to stream it through Kayo Sports and Disney Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the Lions vs Bills head-to-head record? The Lions and Bills have met 13 times previously. Detroit won four, Buffalo eight, and one game ended all-square.

Where is Lions vs Bills taking place? The Lions vs Bills game is being held at the 60,108-capacity Highmark Stadium.

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