The iPhone Duo's delayed release has kept some excitement up surrounding Apple's phone lineup, but 2027 may actually be the more interesting year thanks to the 20th-anniversary iPhone expected to debut next fall.

A new leak from Samsung tipster Ice Universe appears to reveal new details about the all-glass display. Ice Universe is usually pretty reliable with their Galaxy phone leaks, but I've found them to be a bit hit-or-miss on Apple devices, so take this latest rumor with a bit of salt

Quad-curve design

(Image credit: Ice Universe/X)

Per the leak, Apple is reportedly developing four iPhone 20 models: two with flat glass covers à la the iPhone 18 Pro and two with quad-curved glass covers. Apple has apparently been prototyping the design for at least three years, with the glass curve still in refinement.

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Ice Universe shared a video over the weekend that purported to show off an iPhone 20 Pro glass sample. You can see the curves in the sample as it's rotated around. Though, with this new leak they claim that the curve has since been toned down after that sample.

The quad-curved design is supposed to have screen bezels that measure about 1mm. For those unfamiliar, bezels are that strip of black you see around your screen between the active display and the edge of your phone.

For comparison, the iPhone 18 Pro has bezels that measure about 1.44mm per Apple's design drawings. However, the difference is that, with the curved design, the bezels would seem nearly invisible.

20 years of iPhone

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

Apple has been rumored to be pulling out all the stops for its 20th anniversary iPhone. It should arrive in the usual iPhone launch month of September next year.

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Beyond the glass design, the iPhone 20 could have a more dynamic camera with a more advanced image sensor that should make for richer and faster performance.

That's just one of at least nine upgrades we could see, including under-display cameras, solid state buttons and silicon carbon batteries.

We're still early-ish in the rumor mill, but once the calendar turns over, we should see more details leak out until the official launch.

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