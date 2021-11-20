Cowboys vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11, odds and fantasy picks

The Cowboys vs Chiefs live stream has two teams fresh off 40-point performances. Dak Prescott leads Dallas into Kansas City to take on the streaking Chiefs for this NFL live stream.

The Cowboys vs Chiefs live stream is Sunday (Nov. 21).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Chiefs -2.5, Over/Under 56

The Cowboys (7-2) were in need of a convincing win after taking a tough home loss to the Broncos in week nine. Last week, they got just that. Prescott threw for 296 yards on 24-of-31 passing and two touchdowns while Dallas' defense kept the Falcons out of the end zone in a 43-3 win.

The Chiefs (6-4) have been the subject of a lot of criticism this season due to their slow start. They are now hoping all that is behind them and they know a win over this Dallas team would make their 1-2 start to the season a distant memory. K.C. has now won three games-in-a-row including last week's 41-14 win over the Raiders in Vegas. Mahomes threw for over 400 yards for the first time this season while also throwing five touchdown passes.

This game marks the first ever matchup between these two quarterbacks. Prescott beat the then Alex Smith-led Chiefs in Dallas in 2017 with a 28-17 win. Conversely, this will be Mahomes' first time facing the Cowboys.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

Cowboys vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov 21).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Cowboys vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Chiefs.

Cowboys vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Chiefs live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Cowboys vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Cowboys vs Chiefs fantasy picks and odds

Cowboys: Running back Ezekiel Elliott has come back down to earth over the last four weeks as he has scored just two touchdowns in total and has failed to break the 70-yard marker over that span. With that, their has been a rebirth in Tony Pollard's season as the second-string running back is averaging 5.4 yards-per-carry this year. Dallas' defense features a turnover stud in Trevon Diggs who leads the NFL with eight interceptions.

Chiefs: Many people that drafted Mahomes early are happy to see his numbers start to climb again, but wide receiver Tyreke Hill and tight end Travis Kelce are the biggest beneficiaries. Hill is coming off a two touchdown performance against the Raiders while Kelce had his first 100-yard game since week three.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The over/under is 56.