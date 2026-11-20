“I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!” returned this week, with Joanna Page being one of the more impressive contestants so far, along with Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows. Here's how to watch "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" 2026 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Overview "I'm a Celeb" 2026 started in the U.K. on Monday, November 16. New episodes arrive daily and at approx. 9 p.m. GMT

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While Joanna Page had been seen on screen before, having starred in "Love Actually" in 2003, her name in synonymous with one role. In 2007, British comedy classic "Gavin and Stacey" hit our screens, and UK sitcom's haven't been the same since.

It can be hard to look at Joanna Page and not see Stacey Shipman from Barry Island, but now viewers have the opportunity to really get to know Joanna during her time in the jungle.

Already proving to be one of the strongest contenders for King/Queen of the jungle, she's competing against stars such as football legend Wayne Rooney, Ex Love Islander Chloe Burrows and 'Keith Lemon' actor Leigh Francis.

The series is already providing plenty of entertainment, and delivering its usual share of must-see moments, so read on to find out how to watch "I'm a Celeb" 2026 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" 2026 premiered in the U.K. on Monday, November 16. Episodes air on ITV, and stream for free on ITVX, with new installments arriving daily, at around 9 p.m. GMT. Spin-off "I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked" goes out on ITV2 and ITVX after each episode of the main show. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock ITVX with a VPN.

Watch 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 from abroad

If you’re travelling and find that your usual streaming service is blocked, a VPN (virtual private network) can make your device appear as though it’s back in your home country. That way, you can keep using the subscriptions you already pay for, just as you would on your sofa at home.

We regularly test VPNs, and NordVPN is one of the best all‑round options for streaming thanks to its fast speeds, reliable unblocking, and wide device support. It also comes with a 30‑day money‑back guarantee, so you can see how it works with your setup before fully committing.

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Get NordVPN and stream "I'm a Celeb" 2026 wherever you are.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN app on the device you’ll watch on. NordVPN is our pick.

2. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, choose a UK server to access ITVX while abroad.

3. Open your streaming app and play as normal.

Can I watch 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

The U.K. iteration of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" doesn't air outside of Blighty, however various countries have their own version.

The Aussie version is currently available for free on 10Play, although the show is moving to 7Plus from 2027, while Canada's own French language version is streaming on TVA Plus.

U.K. viewer abroad? A VPN will help you connect to your usual streaming service, and watch as you would back home.

All you need to know about 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' 2026

'I'm a Celeb' 2026 trailer

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 Promo | ITV - YouTube Watch On

"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" 2026 premiered on Monday, November 16 in the U.K.

'I'm a Celeb' 2026 contestants

Wayne Rooney – Former footballer, manager, and pundit

– Former footballer, manager, and pundit Ade Adepitan MBE – Paralympian and TV presenter

– Paralympian and TV presenter Joanna Page – "Gavin & Stacey" actor

– "Gavin & Stacey" actor Ricky Wilson – "Kaiser Chiefs" frontman and singer

– "Kaiser Chiefs" frontman and singer Chloe Burrows – TV personality and former "Love Island" finalist

– TV personality and former "Love Island" finalist AJ Odudu – TV presenter

– TV presenter Claire Sweeney – Soap star

– Soap star Mariella Frostrup – Broadcaster, journalist and author

– Broadcaster, journalist and author Leomie Anderson – Fashion model

– Fashion model Sharky – Content creator

– Content creator Jack Skipper – Comedian

Where is 'I'm a Celeb' filmed? The U.K. version of the show is filmed in Dungay Creek, a former banana plantation near Murwillumbah in New South Wales, Australia. Barring the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which, due to the COVID-19 pandemic were relocated to Hwrych Castle in Wales, this has been the location of the main series since season 2 back in 2003. "I'm a Celebrity...South Africa," an all-star spin-off featuring former contestants, takes place in Kruger National Park in South Africa, while the upcoming "I'm a Celebrity... The Wild Frontier" was shot in Canada's Callaghan Valley.

Is there an "I'm a Celeb" spin-off? Companion show "I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked" is set to return for 2026, airing on ITV2 and streaming on ITVX. The show is hosted by Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers as they dissect all the jungle goings on and spill the tea with recently evicted campmates.

Who hosts 'I'm a Celeb'? Ant & Dec return to host "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" 2026. The Geordie duo have fronted every season of the show since its inception in 2002, although Holly Willoughby joined Dec in 2018 after Ant took a season off due to ill health.

How do I vote in "I'm a Celeb" 2026? To have you say on who remains in camp, you'll need the "I'm a Celeb" app, which is available on the U.K. versions of both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Voting and download of the app is free. You'll get to cast one vote per voting round, but remember, do not try to vote while watching on catch-up.

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