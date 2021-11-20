Colts vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 11, odds and fantasy picks

The Colts vs Bills live stream has an Indy team trying to crack the .500 mark for the first time this season and a Buffalo team looking to reestablish their dominance in this NFL live stream.

Colts vs Bills channel, start time The Colts vs Bills live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 21)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Bills -7, Over/Under 50

The Colts (5-5) started the Carson Wentz era with three straight losses. Since then, Indy has gone 5-2 largely due to the performance of Jonathon Taylor. The second-year running back rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars last week and has now caught Derrick Henry as the league's leading rusher with 937 yards.

The Bills (6-3) have put together one of the best offenses in the NFL. Their 31.1 points-per-game is second to only the Cowboys' 31.6 ppg this year. However, somehow, someway this Bills team managed just six points in a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars just two weeks ago. Fortunately for Buffalo they got to face the NFL's "get right team" in the Jets last week and notched a 45-17 win. Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two scores against New York.

As good as these two offenses have been, this game will come down to who protects the ball. The Bills and Colts are first and second in the NFL respectively in takeaways, with both giving the ball away just 10 times on the season.

How to watch Colts vs Bills live stream from anywhere

Colts vs Bills live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Colts vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 21)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Colts vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Colts vs Bills.

Colts vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Colts vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Colts vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Colts vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs Bills live streams in Canada.

Colts vs Bills fantasy picks and odds

Colts: If you drafted running back Jonathon Taylor, congrats on that! That's really worked out for you! This will be a big test for Taylor as he faces the third best run defense in the league. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been another consistent member of the Colts' offense as he has 729 yards threw the air with five touchdowns. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox has been a pleasant surprise this season as he has four touchdowns, but has not found the end zone in nearly a month.

Bills: While Alie-Cox has been a "pleasant surprise" Bills' tight end Dawson Knox has inspired cartwheels for fantasy owners. Knox has cooled off over the last few weeks, but the fact remains that the only tight end in football with more touchdowns than Knox' five, is the Patriots' Hunter Henry (7). Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is coming off his Bills'career high is receiving yards catching eight passes against the Jets for 162 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills are 7-point favorites to beat the Colts. The over/under is 50.