I love to travel, but I also like to be comfortable. Howdy, I'm Dan, and I cover consumer tech gadgets and outerwear for Tom's Guide. I'm also an avid adventurer (more Rick Steves than Indiana Jones) with a penchant for saying "yes" to pretty much any opportunity to check out new places or learn new things.

This year, I made my first visit to Scandinavia for a behind-the-scenes tour of the cutting-edge MIPS helmet test facility in Stockholm, Sweden. I also ran my first 5K while testing out new Garmin watches in Durham, North Carolina. And I was fortunate enough to cover several international trade shows for TG, including Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CES in Las Vegas, and IFA in Berlin.

To keep spirits high during even the most head-scratching travel kerfuffles, I turned to my time-tested toolkit of accessories that make even 13+ hour flights (and the days that follow), all-day car rides, epic train delays, etc. feel like the smallest of potatoes.

This list (below) includes everything from $12 inflatable seat cushions that will save your butt to remarkably versatile and durable luggage; also, the best cheap (and splurge-worthy) entertainment devices and even my favorite fancy-yet-thrifty travel slippers. Happy trails!

Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.

Tech Gadgets

SPONSORED RayNeo GT Max AR Glasses: was $429 now $335 at rayneo.com When you're on the go, you can't count on having a great entertainment option. Bring it with you with the GT Max. It pairs built-in 3DoF spatial tracking with a 59° field of view — the largest in the industry. Dual-chip Zone 360 silicon pins a virtual screen of up to 307 inches in place without your device needing to process it and without a companion app to set up. A single USB-C cable connects it to your PC, phone or major console with 120Hz Micro-OLED panels and quad speakers co-tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Epicka Universal Travel Power Adapter: at Amazon Picture this: You land in a new country, excited to start exploring. You check into your hotel and go to juice your phone up, but oh no! You've forgotten your AC plug adapter. Or worse, you brought the wrong one (guilty). Avoid this reality from ever happening with Epicka's sturdy-built universal adapter. It works with the four most common outlet types, which translates to compatibility in 150+ countries.

Apple AirTag 2: at Amazon Never misplace your keys, car, smartphone, wallet, or luggage again with one of these little round trackers. Sold individually or in four-packs, they offer peace of mind for those on the move, especially when checked bags and short connections are part of the itinerary. Learn more in our Apple AirTag 2 review.

Apple Watch Series 12: at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 12, one of the best smartwatches in 2026, just hit its lowest price ever ahead of the 2026 holiday season. Moreover, compared to the Series 11, it boasts improved heart rate tracking accuracy, impressive new health and safety tools, and support for some exclusive AI features.

Google Pixel Watch 5: at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 is one of the best full-featured smartwatches of 2026 for battery life and onboard safety tools. For instance, no other brand has Google's Loss Pulse Detection or Breathing Emergency Detection, which can automatically call for help in an emergency.

Google Fitbit Edge: at Amazon The Fitbit Edge replaces 2023's popular Fitbit Charge 6. Easily the most well-rounded and best fitness tracker for most people in 2026, It's a wearable I'll likely be recommending well into the foreseeable future.

Google Fitbit Air: at Amazon The Fitbit Air isn't as advanced as the Fitbit Edge. It also lacks a screen or any buttons, but it's my favorite fitness tracker for anyone who hates wearing a fitness tracker. Ridiculously lightweight and discreet, it looks more like a bracelet than a piece of flashy tech... and that's the point.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41: at Amazon The Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 is a stylish and compact instant camera that makes use of the brand's smallest (and most affordable) Instax Mini format. Dead-simple to operate with no shortage of retro charm, the Mini 41 is a great road trip companion. Find out more in our Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 review.

Kodak Snapic A1 35mm camera: at Amazon This $99 point-and-shoot 35mm film camera punches well above its price point in terms of image quality. Think of it like a disposable camera, but built to last. Powered by a single AA battery, this little wonder accepts any type of 35mm film stock.

Nikon Z5 II digital camera: at Amazon In our Nikon Z5 II review, we called it "an unbeatable value for the money" thanks to brilliant imaging performance and exceptionally well-laid-out controls, a bright and crisp electronic viewfinder, and rock-solid autofocus performance. Oh, and it's no slouch at shooting video, either. No wonder we named the Nikon Z5 II digital camera the best camera for most people in 2026.

Nocs Provisions Field Issue 8x24 Binoculars: at Nocs Provisions I tested out the new Nocs Field Issue Binoculars while hiking to the top of one of the infamous peaks shown in the TV classic, "Twin Peaks." Needless to say, these lightweight, impact-resistant, water-sealed optics left me stunned when I took a gander through them from the top.

Theragun Mini Gen 3 massage gun: at Amazon Theragun's most compact massage gun doesn't skimp on the power. With three intensities to choose from and a low-profile design, this little device is the ultimate travel and adventure companion, especially after an eight-hour flight in coach. By the way, it's TSA-friendly, too.

Airplane Essentials

Owala Cotton Sleeping Mask: at Amazon Combine this super-soft sleeping mask with a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, like the Bose QuietComforts below, for a relaxing in-flight experience, even in the middle seat. The Mavogel Eye Mask provides complete darkness and is adjustable to fit any head size. They also come with a lovely little travel pouch.

Keemall Inflatable Neck Pillow: at Amazon A decent inflatable neck pillow just may be the ultimate travel hack. This one is just $9 and has a soft, machine-washable cover. Inflation takes just a couple of breaths into the one-way air valve. And when deflated, the Keemall can be packed into a small carrying case for easy stowage.

Klymit Portable Inflatable V-seat Cushion: at Amazon This $12 inflatable cushion also takes up almost no space in your bag and requires only two or three full breaths to inflate. I just brought one along on a flight from Seattle, Washington, to Florence, Italy (~13 hours) and back, and was seriously shocked by how much more comfortable it made my economy seat.

Patagonia Terravia Mini Hip Pack: at REI Keep important items, like sunglasses, hand sanitizer, charging cables, etc., close at hand with this stylish and lightweight hip pack. The Terravia Mini wears comfortably around the waist or across the body and stows easily in a carry-on until you're ready to board.

Owala SmoothSip Slider Coffee Tumbler: at Amazon For my hardcore coffee drinkers out there, I swear by this affordable yet reliable travel mug. Whether hitting the airport or the freeway, it comes along, keeping bevs toasty. Most importantly, it doesn't leak, and the lid stays closed. Plus, it's dishwasher-friendly.

Hydro Flask 20 oz Insulated Water Bottle, Wide Mouth: at Amazon Beyond being well-rested, staying hydrated is one of the keys to beating Jet Lag. To do that, you need a good refillable vessel. The Hydro Flask is our favorite water bottle for travel because of its thin, attractive design and outstanding insulation that keeps bevs cold for 24 hours or more. It also comes in an array of snazzy colors.

AirFly Pro 2: at Amazon This one is for anyone who has ever wanted to watch an in-flight movie with their seatmate without having to sync up two screens. The AirFly Pro 2 from Twelve South plugs into a standard 3.5mm audio jack and wirelessly transmits audio to up to two Bluetooth-enabled headphones. How romantic.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2: at Amazon I spend more of my waking hours rocking a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 headphones than I'd like to admit. As someone who's quite easily distracted and/or irked by distracting noises, these heavenly ear cans are one of the best investments I've ever made. They also happen to be the best overall noise-canceling headphones of 2026.

JLab JBuds Lux ANC: at Amazon If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Bose above, I've got you covered. For less than $100, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC pack a mighty punch, with impressive sound quality and battery life for the price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: at Amazon Want the best noise-cancelling earbuds money can buy? Say no more. The latest-generation Bose QuietComforts will isolate you in a tranquil zone of peace and quiet. Audio quality is also excellent, which is perhaps why we called them the new standard for noise cancellation in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review.

JLab Go Pods ANC: at Amazon For some affordable ear candy, check out these JLab Go Pods ANC wireless earbuds. For around $25, they provide solid audio quality in a petite and stylish package. They also boast decent battery life and a durable design, which is why we selected them as our best value wireless earbuds in 2026.

Wandrd Prvke 21L backpack: at BHPhoto This oddly-named backpack is full of secret compartments and features, including an oversized weather-resistant roll-top for expanding storage and a hideaway water bottle pocket. The main area is also highly configurable, with plenty of space for gadgets and gear — there are even separate sections for a laptop and a tablet. Oh, and it fits nicely under the seat in front.

Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic: at Amazon Far cheaper than the Wandrd backpack above, this sub-$100 Topo Designs backpack is ultra-stylish and functional. While there aren't quite as many secret compartments as on the Prvke, the Rover Pack Classic offers ample space in a lightweight and weather-resistant package that can be expanded or contracted as needed.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000: at Amazon This rugged Anker pack is one of the best affordable and reliable portable chargers you can buy. The 10,000 mAh battery has plenty of juice to recharge your smartphone multiple times, just in case the seat-back power is once again on the fritz. It also boasts ports for standard USB-A and USB-C.

Iniu 10,000mAh Portable Charge: at Amazon This small yet mighty power pack recharges devices ludicrously fast. Better yet, an LCD screen indicates the powerbank's remaining charge percentage. Plus, it boasts the same impressive power reserve as the Anker above and supports both USB-C and USB-A.

Victorinox Jetsetter Swiss Army multitool: at Amazon This handy Swiss-made multitool is knife-free and carry-on-approved, so feel free to take it on board. It features a small pair of scissors, tweezers, a toothpick, a bottle opener, and a Phillips head screwdriver for good measure. 'Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.'

Luggage and organization

Nite Ize 3-Inch Twist Ties (12 pack): at Amazon Tangled wires make my head spin. Fortunately, these cheap, bendable cable ties exist. Durable, reusable, and also fun to fidget with, these may not be the sexiest gift, but they are ones they'll appreciate in the long run.

REI Expandable Packing Cube Set: at REI REI's packing cubes are expandable and compressible thanks to a zipper on the back. They're also seriously well-constructed, featuring a ripstop nylon exterior treated with a water-repellent coating. This set includes three size cubes: small, medium, and large.

Wandard Tech Bag 2.0 (medium) Tech Bag 2L: at BHPhoto This sleek and petite pack offers 2L of storage and plenty of interior pockets, along with elastic loops to keep all of your tech necessities, including cables, chargers, batteries, and more, nicely organized. The inside is also fleece-lined for added protection.

Matador FlatPak Soap Bar Case: at REI Don't waste a plastic Ziploc bag. Instead, tow your favorite bar of soap in sophisticated style with this dedicated, fold-down soap case. Beyond being reusable, duh, it's quick to dry and takes up minimal space.

REI Big Haul 60 Duffel: at REI As its name implies, the Big Haul is all about schlepping lots of stuff — 60 liters' worth, to be exact. Best of all, it can be carried as either a backpack or a duffel bag, and the straps easily tuck away when not in use. It also boasts numerous attachment points and a weather-resistant exterior.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Luggage: at Amazon Checking a bag? This lightweight, hard-sided spinner suitcase is tough-built and cleared for takeoff. It features two internal zippered compartments, a durable polycarbonate exterior, and the ability to expand capacity by two inches (just in case you pick up too many souvenirs). Best of all, it's also designed to survive occasional mishaps like tumbles down subway stairs.

Travel Inspira Digital Luggage Scale: at Amazon I used to live life on the edge, packing my checked bag with reckless abandon, hoping and praying it wasn't overweight. Those days are now behind me, thanks to this tiny $10 gadget.

Games and Entertainment

JBL Go 5 Bluetooth speaker: at Amazon This minuscule speaker is waterproof, tough-built, and most importantly, big on sound. The perfect travel companion for folks who like to jam out in their hotel room, battery life is good for up to 10 hours in our testing.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: at Amazon One of the most tempting holiday Nintendo Switch 2 deals is this Mario Kart World Bundle for $549. You get a Switch 2 console with two controllers and a digital copy of Mario Kart World, one of my personal favorite Switch 2 games of the past few years.

Nintendo Switch Lite: at Amazon There is no Nintendo Switch 2 Lite, but the original Switch Lite can be picked up for cheap if you're looking to dip your toes into handheld gaming. It doesn't offer the same hybrid gameplay as its big brother or the Switch 2. But it plays all the same games. And for those often on the go, it may be a better choice thanks to its petite, lightweight design. Find out more in our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Donkey Kong Bananza: at Amazon Dinkey Kong Bananza is "a joy to play from start to finish thanks to the game’s destructible environments and unique visuals. It’s the 3D Donkey Kong game fans of the character have always wanted, and it lives up to the hype." Find out more in our DK Bananza review.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was easily the second-most anticipated video game release of 2026, and it definitely did not disappoint. In our full review, we called it "a joy to revisit from start to finish thanks to its gorgeous 4K visuals, full orchestral score, and slick modern controls. It may not be a brand-new adventure, but it’s the definitive remake fans have always wanted and easily the best way to experience the legendary game that started it all."

Outerwear and clothing

Vuori Strato Tech T-Shirt : at REI These supremely soft, lightweight, and sweat-wicking T-shirts are both my go-to for workouts and for travel. Stretchy, roomy, and odor-crushing, I make a point of picking up a few anytime they go on sale.

L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket: at L.L. Bean This lightweight, insulated synthetic jacket is the perfect mid-layer for cold-weather activities like hiking and snowboarding. It's also a good choice for those who get chilly easily on airplanes. When not being worn, the PrimaLoft Packaway does what its name suggests: it packs away into an interior zippered chest pocket. In this form, it makes for a good travel pillow.

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody: at REI An upgrade from the L.L. Bean puffer above, the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody is my current go-to jacket for travel thanks to a lightweight design that offers plenty of synthetic insulation, breathable fleece side panels, and a water- and wind-resistant exterior.

Patagonia Houdini packable jacket: at REI Fun fact: This was Houdini’s favorite jacket, hence the name. He even wore it during some of his most famous escapes. Okay, not really, but there is something magical about a packable garment that takes up almost no space, weighs next to nothing, yet provides a fair amount of weather protection.

REI Rainier Rain Jacket: at REI This $100 rain jacket represents tremendous bang for the buck... I've even worn mine in the shower without getting wet. Ultimately, the Rainier will keep you dry in all but heavy and/or sustained downpours. It's also lightweight, comfortable, and breathable, all while not breaking the bank.

Arc’teryx Venta Gloves: at REI Keep your fingers warm and toasty with these soft-shell, wind- and weather-resistant gloves from Arc’teryx. Lightweight, comfortable, and grippy, they will serve you well when the temps drop. Toss a pair in your glovebox for chilly mornings or wear them when you take the dog out for a walk when it's four in the morning, at the end of December.

Patagonia Sun Mask: at Patagonia One of my favorite affordable hiking accessories, the Patagonia Sun Mask is both stylish and practical, offering 40+ UPF sun protection. Stretchy, soft, and sweat-wicking, it's perfect for keeping the sun off your neck but can also be pulled up over your head for extra protection.

Decoue Travel Slipppers: at Amazon While fancier hotels occasionally provide disposable slippers, I've gotten in the habit of packing my own. For less than the cost of two coffees, you and your favorite person can have cozy toes all vacation long. These travel slippers also pack flat and feature no-slip grip.

Road Trip Essentials

Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp: at REI A high-quality headlamp is an invaluable piece of tech for emergencies and makes a great addition to anyone's safety kit or disaster prep pack. This affordable and well-built option provides up to 300 lumens of illumination, reaching a maximum distance of 55 meters. Battery life is good for four hours on high power and an impressive 140 hours on low.

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A Battery Jump Starter: at Amazon Kiss the dreaded jumper cables and awkward pleas with strangers goodbye forever. For less than $100, an automatic jump starter is a great emergency kit addition, especially if you live somewhere cold. It can also be used to charge electronics and has a built-in LED flashlight.

Purple Simply Seat Cushion: at Amazon Give your tired buns a rest with Purple's travel-friendly Simply Seat Cushion. It's super comfy, especially for long-haul drives, and designed to work well in most vehicles. The outer cover is machine washable, just in case you spill some coffee/ketchup/etc.