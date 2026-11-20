Every time news comes out about the French video game publisher/developer Ubisoft, it’s either something gamers are pleasantly surprised by or something entirely negative that doesn’t come as a shock.

It was nice to learn that studio franchises like Assassin’s Creed, The Division and Rayman were either getting content expansions or new series installments altogether. But it was equally disappointing to learn about the 2026 cancellation of several in-development projects, including the troubled remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Gamers were ecstatic to hear that Ubisoft halted any future development in NFTs and Web3 gaming. But now they’ll probably be less than enthused all over again, now that Ubisoft is shifting its next big tech focus to generative AI.

After releasing its latest earnings report, Ubisoft has announced its intentions to go all-in on incorporating generative AI technologies into video game development with a new studio. But with that news comes the company’s latest round of layoffs, which resulted in hundreds of its studio’s game developers losing their roles at Ubisoft.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

With both events happening so close to each other, it’s easy to see why gamers are questioning Ubisoft’s latest moves.

Ubisoft is taking a big swing at generative AI in video games while choosing to release more of its human talent

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ubisoft made it known that they’re making a big move towards playable generative AI experiences when it highlighted the new in-house studio behind its efforts in its most recent earnings report.

“Motherbrain, the team behind Teammates, the Group’s first playable generative AI experience, has been established as a dedicated subsidiary developing proprietary technology for new forms of gameplay. Its current focus is on new player experiences, smart NPCs with memory and AI game masters that manage large-scale systemic worlds,” the company stated. “It aims to serve creators globally, both within Ubisoft’s Creative House ecosystem and beyond, and form partnerships with selected technology actors.”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot commented on the creation of Motherbrain, noting that it is “the team behind our first playable generative AI experience Teammates, as a dedicated subsidiary developing proprietary technologies for gameplay to empower creators and open up new possibilities for richer, more immersive and engaging player experiences.”

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those experiences will focus on utilizing more intelligent non-playable characters with stronger memory and AI game masters that properly manage large-scale in-game worlds.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Motherbrain’s Teammates has been in development for a good while now and was recently showcased to members of the gaming media in a playable state. The people who got their hands on it refer to it as an immersive first-person shooter where players are joined by two robotic AI companions that they can order around by issuing real-time voice commands.

The game’s narrative director, Virginie Mosser, looked to ease the fears of gamers who are wary of generative AI being implemented in video games and AI tools being used to make them.

“At first, I had the same concerns as many others,” Mosser noted. “But I discovered that it’s the exact opposite of removing the human from the process. I still write the story and character personalities, but instead of fixed lines, we create these kinds of fences that let NPCs improvise within the world but stay within the boundaries of the lore and motivations we have given them. They can improvise, but we still set the rules and direct the story and characters.”

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Gamers still have reason to give Ubisoft the side eye about its big generative AI video game development plans, especially since the company was so quick to abandon its trend-chasing foray into the world of NFTs and Web3 gaming. The most recent round of layoffs at the company, which resulted in the loss of 166 roles from its Montreal and Quebec studios, has also given gamers another reason to be skeptical about Ubisoft’s AI game-making initiative.

Even though Ubisoft enacted these layoffs “to ensure our resources are aligned with current production priorities and business needs,” it’s not out of the realm of possibility to question its true motives for its latest job cuts.

Has Ubisoft decided to pour major investments into generative AI game development at the cost of sacrificing its human talent? Will more layoffs occur in the near future as the company strengthens its AI game development efforts? Can gamers expect to hear about more AI tool usage implemented in the creation of future entries in Ubisoft’s biggest franchises? And if Motherbrain’s Teammates bombs, will Ubisoft quickly leave generative AI video game development behind and go on to the next big tech fad?

Final thoughts

As someone who’s always chatting with gamers and critics who cover the medium, I always hear how they could do without any sort of AI being utilized in the video game creation process. And they especially don’t want to hear AI voices emanating from their favorite games and replacing human ones.

That last sentiment is evidenced by the overwhelmingly negative reactions to Embark Studios (the development studio behind The Finals) replacing its human esports broadcasters with in-game AI commentators. Ubisoft has experienced some major ups and downs as of late—their major bet on generative AI game development has a high chance of producing another loss if their latest endeavors don’t work as well as intended.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.