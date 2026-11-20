When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with some free movies to watch on Tubi and films you can now buy or rent at home.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 20), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the best new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week, or watch these seven biggest films and shows this weekend.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Steps’ (2026) (Netflix)

STEPS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated family movie

What it's about: "Steps" offers a fresh twist on the classic Cinderella fairy tale, this time told from the perspective of her misunderstood stepsisters. After Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother's (Bette Midler) magic wand and accidentally throws the kingdom into chaos, she must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to stop a power-hungry villain and save their fractured relationship.

Why you should watch it: This fantasy adventure is a fun choice for anyone who enjoys animated fairy tales, especially with its playful take on the Cinderella story. The colorful animation and eccentric characters give it plenty of personality, while Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu make a great pairing. There's also a brilliant supporting voice cast, including Amanda Seyfried, Bette Midler and Daniel Radcliffe. Add in a heartfelt story about sisterhood and redemption, and you've got an enjoyable magical adventure.

Watch "Steps" on Netflix now

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‘They Will Kill You’ (2026) (Prime Video)

They Will Kill You | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action comedy-horror movie

What it's about: Asia (Zazie Beetz) is a woman who takes a live-in housekeeping job at an upscale New York City apartment building while searching for her missing sister. However, she soon discovers that the building's wealthy residents belong to a sinister Satanic cult with a taste for human sacrifice. Trapped inside, Asia must fight her way through a night of blood-soaked violence to survive.

Why you should watch it: "They Will Kill You" is a great pick when you're in the mood for something bloody, ridiculous and packed with action. Zazie Beetz makes a brilliant action heroine, while the inventive fight scenes and outrageous practical effects deliver plenty of gruesome fun. I also enjoyed its dark sense of humor, which stops things from taking themselves too seriously. Fans of "Ready or Not" and "Kill Bill" should definitely give this one a go.

Watch "They Will Kill You" on Prime Video now

‘Percy Jackson’ (season 3 premiere) (Disney+)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy adventure series

What it's about: Based on Rick Riordan's The Titan's Curse, the third season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" sees Percy (Walker Scobell) embark on a dangerous quest after Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) is captured by Kronos' forces. Joined by Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and some unlikely allies, Percy must rescue a goddess, confront an ancient prophecy and stop Olympus from falling, all while facing some of his biggest challenges yet.

Why you should watch it: Season 3 gives "Percy Jackson" fans plenty to look forward to, with bigger battles, darker moments and even more Greek mythology. The arrival of fan-favorite characters Nico (Levi Chrisopulos) and Bianca di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie) is a major highlight, while there's also more for Percabeth fans to enjoy as Percy and Annabeth's relationship develops throughout the season. It's shaping up to be another exciting chapter for the Disney+ series.

Watch "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 on Disney+ now

Your streaming guide: Friday, November 20

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"On Behalf of My Son" (2026)

"Primetime Preachers" (Netflix documentary)

"Steps" (2026)

"Creating Means Not Copying" (2026)

"Ezra" (2023)

"Prince Avalanche" (2013)

"The Blue Road" (season 1)

"Welcome to El Bulli" (season 1)

PRIME VIDEO

"Perfect Liars" (2026)

"They Will Kill You" (2026)

NBA: Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets (10 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Yellowjackets" (season 4 premiere)

"Mobland" (season 2 finale)

"Tulsa King" (season 4 new episode)

"Dexter: Resurrection" (season 2 new episode)

Men's College Basketball: Kentucky vs. Indiana (8 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn" (season 1) (Magnolia Network)

"The Roses" (2025)

"Tony" (2026)

Men's College Basketball: Iowa vs. Xavier (7:30 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"12 12 12" (new episode)

"Nocturne" (new episode)

Formula 1: Las Vegas Grand Prix (7:30 p.m. ET)

HULU

"9-1-1" (season 10 new episode)

"9-1-1: Nashville" (season 2 new episode)

"A Christmas Story" (1983)

"Four Christmases" (2008)

"Grey’s Anatomy" (season 23 new episode)

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" (1989)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (season 3 premiere)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast" (season 3 premiere)

"The Polar Express" (2004)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

DISNEY+

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (season 3 premiere)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast" (season 3 premiere)

PEACOCK

"The Traitors: New Blood" (season 5 finale) (NBC)

"The Traitors Australia" (season 3 premiere)

"Unbearable Christmas" (2026)

Women's college basketball: Seton Hall vs. UConn (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET)

Women's college basketball: Stanford vs. Washington (10 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Men's College Basketball: Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Northwestern vs. Virginia Tech (3 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Utah vs. Dayton (5:30 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Saint Louis vs. Saint Mary's (11 p.m. ET)

College Football: Bowling Green vs. Toledo (7:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Clemson vs. Duke (7:30 p.m. ET)

NCAA Women's Field Hockey Semifinals (12 p.m. ET)

NCAA Women's Field Hockey Semifinals (2:30 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Kong: Skull Island" (2017)

SHUDDER

"Ice Cream Man" (2026)

PVOD

"Best Pancakes in the County" (2026)

"The Last Temptation of Becky" (2026)

"Making Marie Antoinette" (2026)

"The Mongoose" (2026)

"You Had To Be There" (2025)

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