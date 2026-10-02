NFL Week 4 preview: 5 games you can’t miss this weekend

A clash of two undefeated teams, a surefire high-grade shootout, a potential NFC Championship dress-rehearsal — with a twist — and the first London game of the season are fighting for your attention this weekend.

Not to mention a smattering of divisional showdowns between dyed-in-the-wool foes.

Here's our pick of the top five NFL Week 4 games — and where to watch NFL online and on TV.

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Colts vs Commanders

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network/ESPN Unlimited

FREE on 5 (U.K.)

(U.K.) FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Both teams got off the mark in unlikely fashion last week, Indianapolis' beleaguered defense coming up trumps against Houston and Washington's backup QB Marcus Mariota throwing for three TDs and icing the game against reigning champions Seattle and arguably the best defense in the league. On the other hand, the Colts have the worst defense in the NFL and the Commanders have conceded more passing TDs than anyone else. Expect the unexpected from the first of this season's three London games.

Patriots at Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

FREE on 5 (U.K.)

(U.K.) FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

Drake Maye and Josh Allen are at opposite ends of the QB spectrum right now, but looks can be deceiving. Five turnovers in last weekend's victory over the Chargers show that the Bills have been messy too, and there's nothing like a grudge match to level the playing field. If Maye can get out of his own head, the Pats defense is stout enough — against the pass, at least — to give New England more than a fighting chance.

Rams vs Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One

It's surely just a matter of time before the Rams and Eagles find their groove, but their tribulations have made for fascinating viewing. The preseason favorites blew a 16-0 lead against the Broncos last weekend and are looking a little threadbare with their game-breakers sidelined, while Philly haven't looked right all season, either on offense or defense. Even then, nobody was expecting them to get pasted by the Bears' third-string QB. Both sides need this.

Jaguars at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

A prove-it game that could also turn into a shootout, the Jaguars vs Bengals is arguably the pick of Week 4 slate. For all of Jacksonville's excellence so far, they're yet to face a team of Cincinnati's caliber. Cincy, meanwhile, had looked as if they'd addressed all of their defensive issues — and then last weekend happened. The Bengals are going to be tested by Bayshul Tuten, one of this season's standout RBs. However, Joe Burrow's record against Trevor Lawrence is a perfect 3-0, and he'll be playing angry this weekend.

Chiefs at Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

FREE on TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

Only three AFC teams are still undefeated, and two of them are meeting at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs, to the annoyance of neutrals, look back to their best already thanks to the dual-threat of Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker, whereas the Raiders have taken everyone by surprise. Kirk Cousins has thrown three touchdowns in all three games and the Las Vegas defense has forced nine turnovers, but here's where their schedule switches from easy mode to hard.

Watch NFL Week 4 from anywhere

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