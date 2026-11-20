Black Friday is officially just one week away! While it may be the biggest shopping day of the year, savvy deal-hunters don’t have to wait until then to score incredible savings. Amazon already has an impressive lineup of deals live, giving shoppers an opportunity to get a head start on their holiday shopping (and save big along the way).

Even better? Some of the best early Black Friday deals are under $25 — including picks from top brands like Stanley, Apple, Carhartt, Ring and more. Luckily, I've rounded up all the standout savings worth shopping now. Here are my favorite affordable deals to snag ahead of Black Friday.

My Top 5 Deals Under $25

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Save 68% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K : was $59 now $19 at Amazon Amazon’s new 4K entry pairs ultra-Vega OS software with direct TV USB power and a redesigned tactile remote you can actually navigate in the dark. It's one of the best value options for 4K streaming with this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $22 at Amazon Looking for something large to hold your beverages? The popular 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

Tech Deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $14 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price. Read more Read less ▼

Tribit PocketGo: was $29 now $20 at Amazon The Tribit PocketGo is a rugged speaker with an IP68 waterproof rating, making it ideal for adventures along with military grade drop protection. After making some minor EQ adjustments in the Tribit app, the speaker sounds great and reaches super loud volumes. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $24 at Amazon On sale for $24, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Home Deals

CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror : was $12 now $9 at Amazon This compact vanity mirror is perfect for desks or bathroom counters. It features 1x and 15x magnification, a 360° swivel, and a clear acrylic frame that blends into any space. Read more Read less ▼

Clear Christmas String Lights 100 Count: was $19 now $9 at Amazon You can always use an extra set of string lights when doing your holiday decorating — and snagging this 100 count set for just $9 is a no-brainer. Trust me, even if you think you have enough lights, chances are you'll find a use for them over the holiday season! They can be used both indoors and outdoors and boast an average life of 2,500 hours. Read more Read less ▼

Govee LED Light Strip: was $14 now $9 at Amazon This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. If you're going to a work party, whoever receives this gift can use it as some festive decor for their desk. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $12 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water. Read more Read less ▼

Yankee Candle Mistletoe Scented Candle, 22oz: was $24 now $14 at Amazon This deal is perfect — either to get yourself in the festive mood with a sparkling holiday scent, or as a gift for a loved one. This Yankee Candle will fill your room with a Mistletoe fragrance and has a burn time of up to 150 hours. Read more Read less ▼

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $35 now $14 at Amazon If you’re after extra storage for your throws, kids’ toys or even shoes, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your home interiors. Read more Read less ▼

Cosori Electric Kettle: was $27 now $23 at Amazon This high-quality kettle made by Cosori features a blue LED indicator light to let you know when your water is ready. It also boils your water in 3-7 minutes — so you can also make your morning coffee, tea and oatmeal in no time. Read more Read less ▼

Shoe & Apparel Deals

Hanes Ecosmart Hoodie: was $22 now $10 at Amazon I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color. Read more Read less ▼

EverFoams Fuzzy Slippers (Women's): was $35 now $13 at Amazon Comfortable slippers are absolutely essential footwear, especially when temperatures drop! These EverFoams slippers are a popular buy on Amazon, earning a strong 4.5-star rating from shoppers. Their high-density memory foam footbed makes it feel like you're walking on clouds. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Men's High Dexterity Open Cuff Glove: was $20 now $15 at Amazon Available in three different colors, these high-dexterity gloves are reinforced in the high-wear areas like your palm and thumb to ensure they can keep up with hard-working conditions. The gloves come in sizes S to XXL and have a ventilated design to keep everything breathable, and they're even machine washable for easy maintenance. Read more Read less ▼

HeyNuts Workout Pro Leggings: was $32 now $25 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Lululemon leggings but don't want to pay the hefty price, these HeyNuts leggings are the next best thing. In my opinion, HeyNuts leggings look and feel just like Lululemon leggings — and they're literally a fraction of the price. I've been wearing them for a few years now, and I can attest to the fact that they're super durable and won't pill or rip even after several washes. Read more Read less ▼

More Deals Under $25

grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $27 now $18 at Amazon Ever have a terrible night's sleep and wake up with massive under eye bags? These cooling and hydrating under eye masks will be your saving grace! Even when I sleep well, I slap these masks under my eyes to help me look and feel my best all day long. With over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon, these masks reduce puffiness, bags and swelling and are gentle on sensitive skin. They're also clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks. Read more Read less ▼

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. Read more Read less ▼

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $21 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack for work, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼