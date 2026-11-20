New titles land on Netflix so often that the hardest part of movie night isn't making the popcorn; it’s deciding what to actually watch. It’s all too easy to get caught in the "what to watch" trap, especially when the streamer’s November 2026 slate hasn't let up, adding 51 movies at the start of the month and even more every single week.

With the weekend rolling around again, we here at Tom’s Guide want to save you the endless scrolling and have pulled together three fresh arrivals worth your time. Whether you’re a horror fan ready for the latest chilling installment of a long-running supernatural franchise, in the mood for a heartfelt road-trip dramedy starring Robert De Niro and Bobby Cannavale, or eager to start the Christmas countdown early (ugh, really?) with a holiday comedy that reunites the Lawrence brothers, we've got you covered.

That lineup should keep you busy over the next couple of days, and you might just come away with a new favorite. Here are three new-to-Netflix movies to add to your weekend watchlist.

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'Ezra' (2023)

Ezra | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Bobby Cannavale has built a career on brash, combustible live wires, but “Ezra” makes for one of his most tender performances by far. He's a father who’ll risk everything for his autistic son in this movie, and knows how to tug on those heartstrings.

Directed by Tony Goldwyn (“Conviction,” “A Walk on the Moon”), this flick follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a stand-up comic who’s torched his career and his marriage and moved back in with his father, Stan (Robert De Niro). Life is hardly going the way he planned, but somehow he's getting through it.

When doctors want to medicate his young son Ezra (William A. Fitzgerald) and move him to a special school as a way to "treat" his autism, Max makes a reckless call and takes the boy on an unplanned cross-country road trip instead, hoping to bring about some changes in the pair's lives.

Watch "Ezra" on Netflix on Nov. 20

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'Marry Christmas' (2024)

Marry Christmas | Official Trailer 🔥December 3🔥Joey Lawrence | Matthew Lawrence - YouTube Watch On

The Lawrence brothers made their names on ’90s TV, from Joey’s “whoa”-laden performance on “Blossom” to Matthew’s appearance on “Boy Meets World,” and they've reunited for the holiday comedy “Marry Christmas.”

Directed by Andrew Lawrence, the film casts Joey and Matthew Lawrence as the Wright brothers (no, not those), two newly engaged siblings who realize they’ve booked the same venue for competing weddings on Christmas Day. A rivalry breaks out over which brother gets to tie the knot on the holiday.

If you want a feel-good '90s-inspired comedy that gives all the Lawrence brothers a chance to feel like they're really doing something, this is it. And you'll have a good time bopping along with the two grooms while thinking about Christmas during simpler times.

Watch "Marry Christmas" on Netflix starting Nov. 21

'Insidious: Out of the Further' (2026)

INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER - Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

The "Insidious" franchise spent five films and more than a decade haunting the Lambert family, but its sixth chapter, “Insidious: Out of the Further,” hands the nightmares to someone entirely new. That's good news if you haven't gotten caught up with the movies just yet.

Directed by Jacob Chase (“Come Play”), this entry stars Amelia Eve as Gemma, a mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in, who discovers she can cross into the Further, the realm of lost souls at the heart of the series.

Once the demons work out what she can do, our world becomes their playground. Franchise mainstay Lin Shaye returns as parapsychologist Elise Rainier, but otherwise this is a pretty good entry point for anyone who wants to see what all the fuss is about.

Watch "Insidious: Out of the Further" on Netflix on Nov. 21

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