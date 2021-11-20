Giants vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The Giants vs Buccaneers live stream features a Tampa team that is looking to avoid a first in the Brady era and a New York squad trying to pick up from where they left off before taking their bye last week. Jones and the Giants visit Brady and the Bucs for this NFL live stream.

Giants vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Giants vs Buccaneers live stream is Monday (Nov. 22).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Betting Odds — Buccaneers -11, Over/Under 49.5

The Giants (3-6) took their bye week with a feeling that they are starting to turn things around. After opening the season with an 0-3 record they managed to go .500 over their next six games and even go 2-1 just before their off week. In week nine, the Giants were able to come up with a 23-16 win over the Raiders as their defense and ground game led the way.

The Buccaneers (6-3) are coming off just their second set of back-to-back losses of the Brady era and they have yet to lose three-straight since Brady signed with Tampa two off-seasons ago. After losing to the Saints in New Orleans 36-27, the Bucs headed to Washington where they fell again to the Football Team, 29-19. Brady has six touchdown passes over the two losses, but has also thrown four interceptions. Prior to this two-game skid, Brady had thrown just three picks all year.

The good news for the Buccaneers is that they are 4-0 at home this season. The good news for the Giants is that they have someone on their coaching staff who knows Tom Brady better than most. New York's head coach, Joe Judge spent eight seasons in New England with Tom Brady on Bill Belichick's coaching staff before taking the Giants head coaching job prior to last season.

How to watch the Giants vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

Giants vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., Giants vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Nov. 22).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Giants vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Giants vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Giants vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Giants vs Buccaneers fantasy picks and odds

Giants: New York is still waiting on word for Saquon Barkley who has been dealing with an ankle injury. In their win over the Raiders, running back Devontae Booker ran for 99 yards, but has been dealing with a hip injury and a person matter that caused him to miss practice earlier in the week. Tight end Evan Engram leads the Giants with two touchdown receptions and has been one of their few reliable targets for Daniel Jones.

Buccaneers: Despite the back-to-back losses, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans seem to always get their stats. Godwin put up 140 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, while Evans reeled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Brady against Washington. Running back Leonard Fournette has worked his way back into the receiving game this season as he has already more catches in eight games this season (38) than he did in 13 games a year ago (36).

The Buccaneers are 11-point favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 49.5