Steelers vs Chargers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football, odds and fantasy picks

The Steelers vs Chargers live stream catches Pittsburgh after playing to a tie with Lions and Los Angeles after a tough home loss to the Vikings. Steelers and Chargers kick it off in this NFL live stream.

Steelers vs Chargers channel, start time The Steelers vs Chargers live stream is Sunday (Nov. 21).

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

• Betting odds — Chargers -5.5, Over/Under 47

The Steelers (5-3-1) had their chances for their sixth win of the season last week against the Lions, but thanks to a very sloppy fourth quarter and overtime period, they settled for a 16-16 tie. Pittsburgh's backup quarterback Mason Rudolph started the game for Ben Roethlisberger who went into COVID protocol. Rudolph threw high to Diontae Johnson on a third down play late in the fourth quarter that would have at least put the Steelers in field goal range. Then in overtime, Johnson fumbled the ball away, followed by a bad snap that buried Pittsburgh back in their own territory. All these mistakes and more prompted FOX's play-by-play man Chris Myers to ask, "does anybody want to win this game?" Pittsburgh is hoping they can show how much they want to win this week.

The Chargers (5-4) were the belle of the ball when they started the season 4-1, but have struggled recently dropping three of their last four. Last week, they lost to the Vikings 27-20 in a game that was close throughout, but L.A. just couldn't take control. Justin Herbert completed just 20-of-his-34 passes for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

These two teams are both in need of a win to keep up with their tightly wrapped divisions. The Steelers are in second place in the AFC North trailing the Ravens who have one more win. The Chargers are also in second place in the AFC West, trailing the Chiefs by a game.

How to watch Steelers vs Chargers live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Steelers vs Chargers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Steelers vs Chargers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Steelers vs Chargers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 21).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Steelers vs Chargers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Steelers vs Charger live stream.

Steelers vs Chargers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Steelers vs Chargers on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Steelers vs Chargers live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Steelers vs Chargers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Chargers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Steelers vs Chargers fantasy picks and odds

Steelers: Running back Najee Harris is Pittsburgh's biggest threat. The rookie leads the team with 646 rushing yards and 913 yards from scrimmage. He also has six touchdowns this season and will be facing the worst run defense in the NFL in this one. Wide Receiver Dione Johnson, despite his fumble last week has been a constant target as the team leader in receptions (52) and receiving yards (613).

Chargers: Quarterback Justin Herbert has taken a hit as the team has struggled of the last four weeks. Herbert has throw six of his 19 touchdowns over that span, but has also averaged an interception-per-game. After the obvious receivers like Mike Williams or Keenan Allen a good sleeper this week may be tight end Donald Parham. The 6'8 Stetson product has caught all three of his touchdowns over the last five weeks. He's by no means a volume guy, but has emerged as a solid red zone target for Herbert.

The Chargers are 5.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 47.