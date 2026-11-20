Not sure what to do with your time between waiting around for a delicious Thanksgiving feast and prepping for the holidays as they bear down on us? Paramount+ is a great streaming service for finding plenty to watch that you may not have seen before, especially after the platform recently loaded up its library with a mountain of additional catalog titles at the start of November. That means there’s plenty to dig into this weekend if you want something to cozy up to this holiday season.

This week, I’ve pulled out three very different picks that have all found a home on the platform. You can revisit a beloved ’90s Nickelodeon classic that serves as a lovely showcase for the late Michelle Trachtenberg, or sink your teeth into a gloriously campy 2002 gothic horror cult favorite featuring one of Aaliyah’s final roles.

And if you're ready to kick off the holidays early, there’s also one of the all-time great seasonal comedies: Bill Murray’s wickedly funny spin on a classic Christmas story. Here are the three Paramount+ movies you need to be streaming this weekend, with one of my all-time favorites included.

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'Scrooged'

SCROOGED | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Tired of the same old, same old Christmas carols? This is a much different take and your official start to the season. Bill Murray is Frank Cross, a cynical TV executive so consumed by ratings and money that he thinks nothing of firing an employee days before Christmas. On Christmas Eve, as he preps a live broadcast of “A Christmas Carol,” Frank is visited by the ghost of his old mentor and then by three spirits of his own.

They drag him through his past, present and future in an attempt to change his ways. It’s sharp, mean, and weirdly poignant all at once, which is exactly what makes it perfect for the holidays, and well, anytime, really.

Watch "Scrooged" on Paramount+ now

'Harriet the Spy' (1996)

Harriet the Spy (1996) Trailer #1 | Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Lee Chester - YouTube Watch On

The first-ever Nickelodeon Movies production, “Harriet the Spy” is one of the smartest kids’ flicks of the ‘90s, and I should know. I lived it.

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Michelle Trachtenberg is 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch, an aspiring writer who prowls her New York City neighborhood jotting down observations about everyone she knows in a secret notebook. When a rival classmate gets hold of that notebook and reads its contents aloud to the whole school, Harriet’s unfiltered thoughts turn her friends and classmates against her. Then she has to figure out how to make things right. Rosie O’Donnell is her beloved nanny Golly, and even Eartha Kitt surprisingly turns up for a role she devours. It’s a bittersweet tribute to Trachtenberg, who died earlier this year.

Whether you’re revisiting it or showing it to your own kids, it’s well worth the trip back and you’ll remember it all immediately, especially “cabbages and kings.”

Watch "Harriet the Spy" on Paramount+ now

'Queen of the Damned' (2002)

Based on Anne Rice’s “Vampire Chronicles,” the 2002 horror film follows Lestat (Stuart Townsend), an ancient vampire who wakes from a long slumber and reinvents himself as a glam rock star.

His performances bring someone much more dangerous out, though: Akasha (Aaliyah), the long-dormant queen of all vampires, who rises with plans to make Lestat her king and remake the world in blood. The film is remembered today largely as one of the final roles for Aaliyah, who died before the film’s release. She’s absolutely gorgeous, a magnetic presence as Akasha.

Lower your expectations for high art and enjoy it for the gloriously goth guilty pleasure it is, especially for all the nu-metal.

Watch "Queen of the Damned" on Paramount+ now

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