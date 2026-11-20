We don't know about you, but with the chaos of the holidays coming up, the last thing we want is to waste precious brain cells trying to decide what to watch next. That's where Tom's Guide comes in: We do the work of regularly sifting through the best streaming services and their seemingly endless options of new movies and television shows, and compile an easy, breezy TV guide of what exactly you should be clicking "Play" on a given weekend.

And this weekend is no exception: We've sorted through what's recently arrived on Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and more and narrowed things down to a trio of great watches, one for each night of your weekend.

On Friday evening, you can hang out with "The Altruists"; the Netflix true-crime drama centers on the biggest crypto fraud in history. Consider Saturday a pseudo date night with one of the world's most legendary chefs, with the HBO Max premiere of the Anthony Bourdain biopic, "Tony." And a lazy Sunday sounds like the perfect day to catch up with the ladies of "Yellowjackets," as the survival thriller kicks off its fourth and final season this week.

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That's a solid weekend of streaming sorted, no? All you have to do is grab some snacks and the remote.

Friday: 'The Altruists'

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you love tech-world dramas like "The Dropout," "The Audacity" and "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber," you'll likely enjoy "The Altruists," a true-crime saga centered on the whirlwind rise and catastrophic collapse of the multi-billion-dollar crypto exchange FTX, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, November 19.

Starring Anthony Boyle as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison—the CEO of FTX's sister hedge fund Alameda Research and Sam's on-and-off-again girlfriend—the eight-part limited series follows the couple's transformation from ambitious young idealists trying to revolutionize the finance world to culprits in an $8 billion scheme that upended the entire crypto market.

The stacked ensemble cast includes Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, Matt Rife, Madison Hu, Paul Reiser, Jennifer Grey, Robin Weigert and "Heated Rivalry" star Hudson Williams.

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Stream "The Altruists" on Netflix now

Saturday: 'Tony'

Tony Trailer #1 (2026) - YouTube Watch On

If you don't know him for his cooking, then you do for his cool: The late, great Anthony Bourdain was one of the most singular figures to come out of the culinary world, so it's no surprise that he'd be the subject of a high-profile bio-drama.

But instead of charting Bourdain's days as a hotshot chef in top New York kitchens, this Matt Johnson-directed biopic takes it back to the toque's beginnings as an impulsive 19-year-old (played by "The Holdovers" standout Dominic Sessa) working a summer dishwasher job at a local restaurant in 1970s Provincetown, Massachusetts. Under the tutelage of Chef José Vatel (Antonio Banderas) and the gritty restaurant crew, Tony B. gets his first real taste of the chaos and triumphs of a professional kitchen.

The A24 flick—which also stars Emilia Jones, Leo Woodall, Stavros Halkias, and real-life chef icon Eric Ripert—will make its subscription streaming debut on HBO Max on Saturday, November 20.

Stream "Tony" on HBO Max now

Sunday: 'Yellowjackets'

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The final chapter of "Yellowjackets" is finally here, with the survival drama's fourth season premiering on Paramount+ on Friday, November 20. But if you, like yours truly, are a bit behind on the psychological thriller, a long Sunday catching up with the unhinged antics of Shauna (played by Sophie Nélisse in the past and Melanie Lynskey in the present), Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress), Misty (Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci) and the rest of the gang sounds like a day well spent.

If you're not familiar, "Yellowjackets" follows a 1996 high school girls' soccer team in the aftermath of a plane crash, which leaves them stranded deep in the remote Canadian wilderness. Their fight for survival descends into a psychological nightmare as the girls begin dabbling in ritualized cannibalism, group hunts, and other cultish mysticism. In a parallel timeline set in the present day, the adult survivors must reckon with those dark secrets and long-held regrets 25 years later.

Stream "Yellowjackets" on Paramount+ now