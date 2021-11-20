Washington vs Panthers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11 odds and fantasy picks

The Washington vs Panthers live stream will likely have Cam Newton back as Carolina's starting quarterback when they host Washington. While a lot of the camera's will be focused on that, Washington has to focus on a linebacker who will be lurking at the line of scrimmage in this NFL live stream.

Washington vs Panthers channel, start time The Washington vs Panthers live stream is Sunday (Nov. 21).

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Panthers -3.5, Over/Under 43

Washington (3-6) is coming off the best win of Taylor Heinicke's career. The 28-year-old quarterback who assumed the starters role after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a season-ending injury in week one, threw for 256 yards on 26-of-32 passing and a touchdown in their 29-19 win over Tom Brady and the Bucs last week in Washington.

The Panthers (5-5) have received a shot in the arm after resigning former franchise quarterback and league MVP Cam Newton a week ago. Carolina took advantage of a Kyler Murray-less Cardinals team last week with the 34-10 win with Newton opening the scoring on a two-yard touchdown run. Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule told the media this week "we're trending that way" when asked if Newton will start against Washington.

Quarterback protection is always of the utmost importance in the NFL, but it is particularly important in this matchup. Heinicke has been sacked 14 times over the last three games and now they face a pass rush that features Haason Reddick. The Panthers' strong side linebacker has 9.5 sacks on the season, fourth highest total in the NFL.

How to watch Washington vs Panthers live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Washington vs Panthers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Washington vs Panthers live streams in the US

In the US, Washington vs Panthers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov 21).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Washington vs Panthers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Washington vs Panthers.

Washington vs Panthers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Washington vs Panthers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Washington vs Panthers live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Washington vs Panthers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Panthers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Washington vs Panthers fantasy picks and odds

Washington: Running back Antonio Gibson scored two touchdowns last week, but has was limited in practice this week with a shin injury. Wide receivers Terry McLaurin and DeAndre Carter are coming off a strong week 10 as well. McLaurin added to his team leading receiving total with a six-catch, 49-yard output against the Bucs, while Carter caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers: Running back Christian McCaffery has put two great performances together since returning from his hamstring injury that caused him to miss five games. McCaffery has 267 total yards over this last two games, but has yet to find the end zone. Panthers defense is a great start this week, with the way Washington has failed to protect their quarterback. Plus, Washington has averaged just 10 points-per-game over their last two road games.

The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites against Washington. The over/under is 43.