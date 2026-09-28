How to watch Eagles vs Bears: FREE live streams of NFL 2026 Week 3 MNF

The 2026 NFL season reaches Week 3, with a Monday Night Football matchup that looks like one of the standout fixtures of the lot — the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Soldier Field to take on the 1-1 Chicago Bears.

Here's how you can watch Eagles vs Bears live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The 2025 Super Bowl winners have got their eagle eyes locked on a return date at the SoFi Stadium next February, and they've started their latest campaign in the best way possible with Jalen Hurts already throwing for more than 550 yards in two tight wins over the Commanders and Titans. The latter, however, may have taken its toll on the Eagles roster, having taken place in Nashville's draining turf temperature 157F heat.

Nick Sirianni and Vic Fangio will do well to pay all due respect to the Bears' potent offense, despite Chicago losing a war of attrition to the Vikings last Sunday. Quarterback Caleb Williams and rushers Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift danced their way to 289 scrambling yards and six touchdowns in a 59-37 mauling of the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but Williams hamstring injury in the fourth quarter agaisnt the Vikings is a huge blow. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is in concussion protocol, so veteran Case Keenum may be an emergency option.

In this fixture last year, Chicago managed to finally end a 15-year losing streak in Philadelphia, with Monangai and Swift rushing in 255 yards and two touchdowns between them on Black Friday. Can the Bears make prey of the Eagles once again? See how to watch the Eagles vs Bears Week 3 MNF game online and on TV.

Watch Eagles vs Bears live streams for FREE

While there are no MNF free streams to take advantage of as such, you can still watch Eagles vs Bears without cost if there's a free trial to a streaming service available where you are.

For example, ABC and ESPN feeds in the U.S. are both available through OTT cable alternatives like Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV — all three offer a free try-before-you-buy tempter for new users.

Outside of the U.S. there's also a free 7-day trial available for DAZN's NFL Game Pass in selected regions (including the U.K. and Australia). While a 7-day trial to Australia's Kayo Sports will also let you watch this one for free.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Eagles vs Bears — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Eagles vs Bears from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Eagles vs Bears?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for NFL fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a service from the U.K. you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Eagles vs Bears as normal.

How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in the U.S.

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This Week 3 game is being broadcast by ABC and ESPN nationwide in the U.S. So you may already have the means to watch Monday Night Football via your antenna or cable plan.

Cord cutters can watch Eagles vs Bears thanks to a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV. Sling includes ESPN on its $19.99/month Select plan, as well as its 30+ channel Orange plan costing $5/day, $10 for three days, $15/week, $46/month or $200 for five months.

Online coverage also comes courtesy of of the network's ESPN Unlimited app, which costs from just $31.99/month. Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord cutters, all three of which carry a free trial for new users.

And then there's NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, which will provide Eagles vs Bears streams for NFL fans out of market. Plans start at $6.99/month.

How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in the U.K.

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American football fans in the U.K. have two options to watch this game in the early hours of Tuesday morning — and both require a paid subscription.

The NFL Game Pass on DAZN live streams every fixture (apart from London games). A subscription starts at £18.99/month when committing to a year, or £179.99 if you pay upfront. New users, however, can give the Game Pass a try for free for 7 days.

Sky Sports will also air this game on its Main Event and NFL channels. Packages start from £20/month if you're an existing Sky customer or £35/month if not.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K. you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Eagles vs Bears game will be shown on as well as TSN and RDS.

If you don't already get TSN through a cable plan, you can watch online thanks to a TSN Standard plan from CA$24.99/month.

Every NFL game is also shown on DAZN, which also starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can watch Eagles vs Bears with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Eagles vs Bears live streams in Australia

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This NFL 2026 game between Eagles and Bears will go out on ESPN via Foxtel, meaning that there are options to stream through Kayo Sports (with free 7-day trial) and Disney Plus as well.

DAZN's NFL Game Pass will also show live coverage for this one. Access costs from AU$35/week or AU$340/year, but new users get their first 7 days free.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

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